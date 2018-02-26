Lucas Hernandez Update: Search Continues For Missing Boy, Focus Now On Wichita Park Based On New Information

The Wichita, Kansas boy has been missing for 9 days and the FBI is now assisting with the investigation into his disappearance.

The intense search continues for Wichita, Kansas boy Lucas Hernandez, 5, who was reported missing by his stepmother nine days ago. Authorities say they are now scouring a local park for any sign of Lucas based on new information they’ve gathered.

Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson said a new search for Lucas had begun Monday afternoon at Cottonwood Park based on data obtained by authorities, according to The Wichita Eagle.

Police are asking any members of the public who may take part in any of the searches for Lucas to avoid disturbing anything found that may be evidence related to the boy’s disappearance, reports The Wichita Eagle.

Since Lucas vanished, police have conducted extensive searches in the area. According to The Wichita Eagle, more than 100 law enforcement personnel have looked for Lucas and evidence linked to his disappearance at several different parks as well as the neighborhood around his home using drones, horses, and police canines. In addition, Chisholm Creek was searched by police divers on Friday, February 23.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI have also joined the investigation and the search for the missing boy.

Lucas was reported missing by his stepmother, Emily Glass, 26, on February 17 at around 6:15 p.m. She told police that she last saw the 5-year-old at about 3 p.m. in his bedroom before she took a shower and then fell asleep, according to The Wichita Eagle.

An Amber Alert was not issued for Lucas because, according to police, there was no evidence that Lucas had been abducted, reports The Wichita Eagle.

***RT*** HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Police continue to search for 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez. @KWCHTrevor will be live on KWCH 12 with an update from law enforcement. https://t.co/27A05mRRqw #kwch12 pic.twitter.com/ZGWn5trQLg — KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) February 18, 2018

Glass was subsequently charged with child endangerment, according to KWCH 12. The complaint against Glass alleges that on February 16, a day before she reported Lucas missing, she allowed a 1-year-old child to be placed in a dangerous or precarious situation.

Lucas Hernandez Update: Photos show bruises across missing boy’s face, back, arms; police say it’s now a criminal investigation https://t.co/Mr83TrxIGx via @crimeonlinenews — Nancy Grace (@NancyGrace) February 22, 2018

The Wichita Eagle notes that Glass has a 1-year-old daughter. Glass remains jailed on a $50,000 bond.

Stepmom of missing 5-year-old Lucas Hernandez criminally charged https://t.co/3QGEiBAzHV — I Have Vanished (@IHaveVanished) February 26, 2018

Lucas is described as being approximately 4-feet-tall and weighing about 60 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a bear on it, black sweatpants, and white socks.

The Wichita Police Department is urging anyone with any type of information regarding Lucas or his case to call their tip line at 316-383-4661.