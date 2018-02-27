Ed Sheeran Already Married? Perez Hilton, ‘Metro UK,’ And Others Speculate [Rumor]

If Ed Sheeran did happen to elope with Cherry Seaborn, they wouldn't be the first celebrity couple to tie the knot in a secret wedding

Is Ed Sheeran already married? Modern music fans who pay attention to such things are probably aware that pop sensation, Ed Sheeran, got engaged to Cherry Seaborn several weeks ago. The 27-year old singer leaked news of his upcoming nuptials on Instagram, noting that he and his fiance are “very happy and in love and our cats are chuffed as well.” The Inquisitr and other news sources reported Ed Sheeran’s engagement to his childhood sweetheart back in December. So, why do Perez Hilton and Metro UK think that Ed Sheeran might already be married?

Evidence of elopement

Rumors that Sheeran is already married to Ms. Seaborn sparked when Sheeran flashed a ring on “that finger” at the BRIT Awards show in London last week. According to Perez Hilton, an image of the red-headed music star wearing a silver metal band on his left hand at The O2 is “evidence” that Ed and Cherry have already tied the proverbial knot. Metro UK admitted to being cheeky when they –and 2,700 curious fans at the intimate awards show– guessed that Cherry Seaborn (said to be the inspiration for “Shape of You” and “Perfect”) and the red-haired rock star eloped prior to the show.

Held at the Indigo at The O2 in southeast London, the 38th annual British Phonograph Industry Awards offered numerous accolades to Sheeran. The Halifax native was nominated for British Album of the Year, British Video of the Year, and British Single of the Year. The 27-year old Sheeran (already married or not) won the Global Success Award for special achievement. The award was presented to Sheeran by Ron Wood of the Rolling Stones.

Rolling Stone Ron Wood presented Ed Sheeran with a special achievement award at 2018 BRIT ceremony Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

No, Ed Sheeran is not already married

Amid a swirl of rumors regarding the possibility that Ed Sheeran is already married, the singer told Sky News that the silver band on his wedding ring finger is actually an engagement ring, according to ET Canada. Although it appears to be a wedding ring, the simple silver band is not a sign that Sheeran and Seaborn tied the knot in a secret ceremony.