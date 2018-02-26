Carrie Underwood Shares Sweet Look At Her Son’s 3rd Birthday Party, ‘He’ll Always Be My Baby’

Carrie shared a very sweet-looking snap from her son Isaiah's third birthday party with her fans.

Carrie Underwood gave fans a glimpse into the birthday party she and husband Mike Fisher recently threw for their son, Isaiah, ahead of his third birthday on February 27. Carrie shared a photo of the very extravagant cake she had made for her son on social media a few days before Isaiah’s big birthday, while also gushing over her almost 3-year-old in the caption.

Underwood shared a sweet snap of the cake on Instagram on February 25, which she revealed on the social media site was created by her close friend Ivey Childers, who owns a bakery in Tennessee and is also married to her band member, bass player Mark Childers.

The adorable three-tier bright cake featured miniature edible versions of Mickey Mouse and his house featured in the Disney Channel series Mickey Mouse’s Clubhouse, as well as Isaiah’s name in bunting across the second layer. The number three was also featured on a glove-shaped balloon hovering above the cake, while the words “Happy Birthday” were featured on the bottom.

“Too cute to eat (but we did anyway)!” Underwood joked in the caption, adding that “@iveycakestore did it again!!!”

The “Blown Away” singer has shown off a number of Ivey’s very impressive baking designs on her social media pages over the years.

“Isaiah loved his Mickey Mouse Clubhouse cake! Thanks, @iveychilders for making my sweet baby happy,” Underwood then continued in the photo’s caption.

Carrie then made it pretty clear that she was having a little trouble seeing her little guy grow up so fast, as she then wrote, “I know, I know, he’s not a baby anymore… but he’ll always be MY baby.”

The photo, which has received more than 323,000 likes since Underwood uploaded it to her account on the weekend before her son’s third birthday, clearly impressed the country star’s fans, who then left a whole lot of praise in the comments section.

“Wow they can really make a beautiful cake I bet it was delicious,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments.

Another told Carrie that the cake “is amazing!! I love Disney and this is gorgeous. Happy birthday.”

Jason Merritt / Getty Images

Others then expressed their surprise that Carrie and Mike’s only child is already turning 3-years-old.

“No way!!! Where did 3 years go???” @legronloris asked Carrie, while @cassie_prissy_layla wrote, “Can’t believe he’s 3 already.”

Underwood — who teased last year that she and Fisher would like to have another baby and give little Isaiah a sibling — celebrated her son’s second birthday in 2017 with a similarly sweet Instagram post. She gushed over her baby boy by sharing a photo of him chasing after a balloon.

Carrie told her followers that her son was “getting so big” and added that “it’s all happening so fast!”

“You are my world…my heart…and I thank God for you each and every day!” Carrie told Isaiah in the photo’s caption. “The two years you have been on this earth have been the best of our lives! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!”

Underwood has shared a number of sweet glimpses into her life at home as a mom since.

Most recently, she shared a hilarious painting Isaiah did of her hair that featured a big brown squiggle in the middle of the page. Underwood also posted a snap of the youngster decorating Christmas cookies in December.