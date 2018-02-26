‘Bold And Beautiful’ Star Winsor Harmon Arrested: Ex-Thorne Reportedly Drunk In Public, According To ‘TMZ’

Winsor Harmon from 'The Bold and the Beautiful' was allegedly drunk in public and arrested recently.

Winsor Harmon played Thorne Forrester on The Bold and the Beautiful on and off for many years, but he was replaced a few months back by former General Hospital star Ingo Rademacher. Fans have stuck by Harmon’s side with this recasting, wishing that Winsor had been brought back, and now they are seemingly sticking by his side as he faces some legal trouble. TMZ reports that the actor was allegedly arrested recently for being intoxicated in public, but so far, Winsor himself hasn’t addressed the reports.

According to TMZ, Winsor Harmon was arrested last week after someone reportedly saw him urinating publicly in a park. The arrest seems to have flown under the radar initially, but the site shared the details they had uncovered over the weekend. Word about the alleged arrest of the former Bold and Beautiful star is spreading quickly, with SheKnows Soaps and other soap sites addressing the supposed incident now as well.

It seems that when law enforcement arrived at the parking lot of the San Fernando Valley park, they found Winsor in his SUV. Numerous wine bottles were found at the scene, and Harmon apparently was not wearing his pants at the time. The former Bold and Beautiful actor is said to have spent the night in the parking lot, and he was arrested for public intoxication.

So far, Harmon has not released a statement about the alleged arrest. TMZ notes that they reached out to Winsor and got no response, and the former Bold and Beautiful star has not made any reference to the incident on his Twitter page. In fact, the B&B actor has posted quite a few times on his Instagram page this past week, but there is no indication that he is going to address the reports regarding his alleged arrest.

Bold and the Beautiful viewers were stunned when they recently learned that B&B was bringing Thorne Forrester back into the mix of things with former General Hospital hunk Ingo Rademacher in the role instead of Harmon. Winsor has remained quite gracious about the recasting and has shared that he is currently prepping for a role he will shoot in Scotland.

Winsor Harmon’s fans will have to stay tuned to see if the former Bold and Beautiful actor releases a statement or otherwise references the alleged San Fernando Valley arrest. His supporters make it clear on social media that they stand behind him regardless of this apparent incident, and they are anxious to see new projects from him in the months to come.