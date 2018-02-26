A 4-Year-Old Girl Pretended To Be Asleep While Dad Killed Her Entire Family In Murder-Suicide

The girl was unharmed as her father shot her mother and brother to death before taking his own life.

A 4-year-old girl pretended to be asleep while her father murdered the rest of her family, a gruesome incident that police say may leave the young girl scarred for life.

The incident happened in Bellefontaine Neighbors, Missouri, last week, with police being called to Hoyt Drive for reports of a murder. As WTSP reported, 31-year-old Dornubari Dugbor shot and killed the girl’s mother, 31-year-old Katrina Banks, and brother, 15-year-old Kevin Robinson, before taking his own life.

It was Dugbor who actually called the police, telling them they would find three bodies when they arrived to the suburban home. Police said they believe Dugbor first killed Banks, and then shot and killed Robinson when he heard the gunshots and went to help.

The 4-year-old girl, who was not named, then came out to see what had happened. Her father told her to go back to her room and pretend to sleep until police arrive, sparing her life.

Police found the girl safe when they arrived, but later said they are worried about the lasting effects the killings could have on her.

“I am very, very, very concerned about the 4-year-old girl,” said Chief Jeremy Ihler of the Bellefontaine Police Department. “The great concern I have for the 4-year-old girl [is] this is something she is going to have to live with for a very long time, if not forever.”

It was unclear what sparked the killings. As People magazine reported, Banks had just posted on Facebook last month that she and Dugbor were engaged, and police said there was no known history of mental illness or domestic violence incidents for the man.

Katrice Noble, a family friend, said the boy killed in the shooting was a very intelligent 9th grade who was well-liked by his peers, People magazine noted. She called on the community to come together in support of the 4-year-old girl.

The incident comes amid a series of other gruesome stories involving violence with families. In Michigan, a 23-year-old woman named Lovily Johnson is accused of killing her infant son by leaving him strapped in a car seat and alone for several days. The incident happened last summer, a stretch when police said it reached as high as 90 degrees inside the home. Johnson is currently on trial for murder.

The 4-year-old girl who survived the murder-suicide last week was later taken by family members after being released from the hospital, WTSP reported.