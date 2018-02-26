Watch Hoda Kotb & Kathie Lee Gifford Awkwardly Audition For ‘The Voice’ [Video]

Hoda and Kathie Lee surprised Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys with a hilarious audition for 'The Voice.'

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford may already have a gig hosting the fourth hour of NBC’s Today together, but it turns out the duo actually have their sights set on appearing on another of the network’s shows. Hoda and Kathie Lee showed off their singing talents in a new video shared by NBC this week as they performed a surprise audition for The Voice coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, and Kelly Clarkson.

The twosome donned matching orange floral tops for the occasion. They told host Carson Daly backstage at The Voice during a hilarious segment, which aired on Today, that they would be auditioning as a duo and performing Carole King’s 1971 hit “You’ve Got a Friend.”

Before hitting the stage, Kathie and Hoda hung out with their supporters backstage, who included Kim Kardashian’s mom Kris Jenner – who’s been a close friend of Gifford’s for years – and celebrity chef Curtis Stone.

Kotb then joked that she and Gifford only began singing together an hour and a half prior, before teasing that it was her co-host’s role to sing the song and her job was to “stand there and look cute.”

Kathie, of course, had a bit of an edge over Hoda when it came to their Voice audition, as she actually began her career in the spotlight as a singer, releasing several independent albums in her early career. The star has also appeared in a number of musicals, and she even wrote and produced the production Under the Bridge.

“My prayer is that when Kath starts singing that someone hits a button, because the minute I start, it’s over,” Hoda then joked as the twosome headed out onto the stage to sing for Blake, Adam, Kelly, and Alicia, who had no idea that they would be auditioning together.

The co-hosts then belted out the song and surprisingly managed to get all four judges to press their button and turn around, with Kelly and Alicia being the first two to make the move. Alicia and Blake even ended their turn on their feet for the duo.

However, it seems like Kathie Lee and Hoda didn’t let getting four turns go to their heads. Gifford joked that they were “mercy turns” from the Season 14 coaches.

Shelton then admitted that it was Clarkson’s shocked and excited reaction to seeing the twosome that made him press his button.

“Kathie Lee saved you’re a** on that one, 100 percent,” he then joked to Hoda of the Today co-hosts somewhat awkward Voice audition.

Kathie Lee and Hoda’s awkward audition surfaced online just days after Blake opened up about the all the drama between the coaches that’s to come on the upcoming season.

He joked to Entertainment Tonight that he “can’t stand” Adam ahead of the big premiere. Shelton also teasing his newfound rivalry with longtime friend Kelly as she joins the show as a coach for the very first time this year.

Hoda Kotb and Blake Shelton in 2017. Erika Goldring / Getty Images

Shelton previously teased that Clarkson definitely didn’t hold back during The Voice’s blind auditions, which were filmed last year, and was ready to fight him to get acts on her team.

“She is not fun to be in competition with, I can tell you that,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight Canada of the “Since U Been Gone” singer earlier this month. “It doesn’t make it easier to be Kelly’s friend going into this thing in a competitive nature. She’ll definitely go for the throat.”

The Voice Season 14 is set to premiere tonight (February 26) with a two-hour episode on NBC.