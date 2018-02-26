Bill Cosby’s Daughter Ensa Dead At 44: Cause Of Death Is Renal Disease (Update)

Bill Cosby’s daughter Ensa has died at the age of 44, according to a report. Bill Cosby, who was known as “America’s Dad” before his legal troubles, had five children wife his Camille: Erika, Erinn, Ennis, Ensa, and Evin.

(UPDATE) Ensa Cosby died from renal disease, according to a spokesperson for the family. Ensa reportedly suffered from kidney disease throughout her life.

According to TMZ, Ensa passed away on Friday and the cause of death is determined to be kidney failure, also called end-stage renal disease (ESRD).

TMZ states that Ensa suffered from kidney problems and that was the suspected cause of death of the 44-year-old’s before it was confirmed. The publication also reported that she may have been on the kidney transplant list.

Ensa defended her father against sexual assault allegations, alleging that racism played a role in the accusations against her famous father.

Erinn and Ensa Cosby sent a message to radio show The Breakfast Club about allegations made against Bill Cosby and stated the following.

“The accusations against my father have been one-sided since the beginning, and when he tried to defend himself he was sued in civil court. I’ve seen the accusations become more horrific and extreme with time and I have witnessed my father’s reputation and legendary work be dismissed without any proof. I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal.”

Ensa once appeared on The Cosby Show in a 1989 episode as a girl at a party in a minor role.

This is not the first child Bill Cosby has lost. Ennis Cosby was murdered in 1997 under tragic circumstances. Ennis was 28-years-old when he was murdered while changing a flat tire on Interstate 405 in Los Angeles in 1997.

In her statement to The Breakfast Club, Bill Cosby’s other daughter Erinn Chalene Cosby stated that she had a tumultuous relationship with her father and they didn’t see “eye to eye.” She stated the following in her statement last year.

“I know that people will try to shoot me down for speaking out and by bringing up past criticisms against me and my relationship with my dad to which I say, ‘I do not care.'”

It is unclear what type of relationship Bill Cosby had with his daughter Ensa.

Ensa Cosby’s death has been investigated and the cause has been determined. There is no information on funeral arrangements at this point.