Full Details About Changes Coming To Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride – What’s Leaving? What Will Be New?

One of the most iconic rides is now undergoing major changes, but what exactly is happening?

For those who loved the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction as it was in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, it will be no more. Sunday, February 25, 2018, was the final day the ride was open before closing for a three-week refurbishment to make some major changes. Of course, the biggest difference once it reopens will be that the iconic redhead scene will be overhauled, but what exactly is happening and what is changing?

Disney made the official announcement last summer when they revealed the Pirates attraction in both Walt Disney World and Disneyland would change. They said that the scene with the redhead would no longer be an auction for “wenches,” but one that now would be an auction for stolen goods from the town.

Of course, this brought about a lot of backlash, as many Disney purists didn’t want to see the ride change in any shape or fashion. Petitions were started and people complained, but it was to no avail as the changes are coming, and there is really nothing that can be done to stop them.

Now, Magic Kingdom has closed its version of the ride, and it is set to reopen on March 19 if all goes according to schedule. However, the question remains: What changes will guests see when they ride it again for the very first time?

First and foremost, we know that the redhead scene is being changed. No longer will maidens from the city be sold in an auction to the highest bidder. Now, the pirates will have an auction to sell off stolen goods from the townspeople to make some money off of what was never theirs with which to start.

Despite what many people have said online, the famous redhead is not being removed from the ride, but she is being changed. No longer will she be at the mercy of the pirates, but she will be working alongside them as she’s going to be a pirate herself, as reported by the Disney Parks Blog.

As you can see in the concept art released by Disney, it will be up to the townspeople to “surrender yer loot.”

The new redhead in Pirates of the Caribbean #Disneylandpic.twitter.com/JM1M8ehIzU — Jeannette Kantzalis (@abrokeheartpro) July 15, 2017

Disneyland Paris has already had the change made to its version of the attraction, and it made its debut last summer. In that version of Pirates of the Caribbean, Captain Barbossa also received his own scene and advises guests of what fates are coming their way.

Over the years, there have been changes to Pirates of the Caribbean with a scene here and there or the addition of Captain Jack Sparrow and other characters from the movies. The redhead scene is one of the last remaining scenes to have never been altered, but that is about to change.

While Walt Disney World is changing up its version now, there is still no known date for when Disneyland will work on theirs. It is set to happen sometime this year, though.

Huge crowds filled Adventureland on Sunday night to say goodbye to the redhead, but not completely. She isn’t going away, but the version that so many people have come to know and love will be no more from this point on. Walt Disney World’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean is already undergoing the massive changes and Disneyland’s will come later.