Donald Trump Claims He Would Have Run Into Florida High School Even If He Didn’t Have A Weapon

'I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon.'

A new statement from Donald Trump regarding the Parkland, Florida, school shooting is gaining major steam online. According to the president, he believes he would have run into Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School if he was there, even if he didn’t have a weapon to protect himself or others.

According to the Hill, President Trump made the comment to a group of governors who gathered at the White House on Monday morning.

“I really believe I’d run in there even if I didn’t have a weapon,” he claimed.

It doesn’t appear many United States citizens believe Trump’s claim, as the president is being slammed across social media.

“Well what unfortunate luck that you weren’t there. The world would have been much relieved if you had arrived to the massive and horrific carnage at the exact appropriate time,” a Facebook user spoke of Trump’s comment.

“Hmm I seem to remember a scene from the campaign when a guy jumped on the stage and 45 ducked behind someone,” another spoke of his potential bravery.

Trump’s comment comes after the news that three sheriff’s deputies stayed outside after arriving at MSDHS instead of entering the building and pursuing the shooter. Trump spoke out about the first deputy who was exposed, saying that “he didn’t have the courage” and did a “poor job.”

The president believes he would have had the courage to enter MSDHS even if he didn’t have a weapon when three armed officers didn’t.

When speaking with the 39 state governors Monday, Trump also said he believed that all the people in the room would have done the same thing, according to CNBC. The outlet also reported that Trump referred to the sheriff’s deputies as “disgusting.”

While many Americans agree with the sentiment of the sheriff’s deputies being cowards, it doesn’t appear they can agree with Trump on his recent comment claiming he would have had the courage to run inside, based on his history with deferments.

Trump on Florida massacre: 'I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon.' https://t.co/SXwirgxXwX — CNBC (@CNBC) February 26, 2018

Trump’s comment might come off as ironic to some since the president had five deferments to avoid the Vietnam War. As the Inquisitr reported last week, Trump called Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson a “coward” when it came time for him to step up and enter the building. After Trump’s comments made headlines, many slammed the president for his comment regarding a man’s cowardice, since he appeared to share the same qualities during the era of the Vietnam War.

“That explains why he had his rich daddy slip the bribe money to the doctors involved in all his bone spur deferrments [sic] during the Vietnam War – ’cause he’s so brave,” one Facebook user commented on Bill Maher’s post about Trump’s comment.

Please. Just like Donald Trump ran to Vietnam. He hid behind bone spurs in his feet. #CadetBoneSpurs #VetsVsTheNRA https://t.co/FJWCruzSxx — VoteVets #VetsVsTheNRA (@votevets) February 26, 2018

The president is now being dubbed “Captain Bone Spurs” or “Cadet Bone Spurs” after his comments Monday since the medical condition is what allegedly got Trump away from a stint in Vietnam.