Melania Trump Talks Parkland Shooting, ‘Evils In Our World’ Such As Negative Social Media Interactions [Video]

Melania Trump spoke of 'evils in our world,' including drug abuse, addictions, and negative social media interactions as she talked about 'encouraging positive habits on social media.'

First Lady Melania Trump spoke for a short time on Monday, February 26, at the luncheon for the spouses of governors being hosted at the White House. As seen in the above video, Melania entered the Blue Room and spoke about a number of topics, which included the recent tragic mass shooting in Parkland, Florida. Melania covered a variety of items in about four minutes, with a speech that touched on the opioid drug addiction crisis, as well as negative social media interactions. Melania encouraged children to have positive habits on social media instead.

As reported in the report titled “Subject: FLOTUS Pool Report #1” by Nikki Schwab of the Daily Mail, Melania arrived in the historic Blue Room at 12:29 p.m. and began speaking to the crowd, mostly filled with women. Melania began talking to the wives of those attending the National Governors Association meeting by giving her thoughts about the tragic Valentine’s Day shooting.

Melania said that she wanted to take time to “reflect on the horrific shooting in Florida,” with Mrs. Trump offering continual “thoughts and prayers” to those who were impacted by an act that Melania called senseless. Melania reflected on her own position as a mother, saying that she couldn’t imagine the type of grief such a tragedy like that could cause.

First Lady Melania Trump spoke about the Parkland tragedy and social media. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

However, Melania did find hope in the children around the U.S. who have been speaking out in the wake of the mass shooting in order to make positive changes as a result. Mrs. Trump called the children “our future” and noted that the young people deserve a voice.

Schwab continued her report in the next update, titled “Subject: FLOTUS Pool Report #2,” which noted that those who attended the luncheon took up four tables in the room, with each table including seven to eight settings as the attendees lunched using Lady Bird Johnson’s china. With reporters asked to leave the room at approximately 12:35 p.m., Schwab had time to note the “blush-colored sleeveless dress” Melania donned as she spoke of her initial year as first lady.

Melania encouraged adults to help children create “positive habits on social media and technology” and to limit the time that children spend online. Melania pointed to attributes like “encouragement, kindness, compassion, and respect” that should be encouraged in children to combat “negative social media interactions.”