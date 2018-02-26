NFL Rumors: Denver Broncos Could Target Case Keenum In Free Agency, Says Benjamin Allbright

The Broncos could turn to Case Keenum to be their starting quarterback in free agency.

Kirk Cousins has been the name that most Denver Broncos fans have been focusing on heading into the NFL offseason. He is the best quarterback available in free agency, and many believe that the Broncos are the team he is most interested in joining if they can pay him the kind of contract he’s looking for.

While that may be the case, there is no guarantee that Cousins and the Broncos will be able to come together on a deal. If they can’t agree to terms, there is another free agent quarterback that could be the Broncos’ “Plan B.”

According to a report from Denver radio host Benjamin Allbright, the Broncos could target Case Keenum if Cousins doesn’t end up signing with them.

That report is coming on the heels of a report that the Minnesota Vikings will not franchise tag Keenum. Ian Rapoport originally reported on the Vikings’ decision to not tag Keenum.

Needless to say, Keenum would be an intriguing pickup for the Broncos after the big season he had for the Vikings.

Keenum ended the 2017 season completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,547 yards, 22 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He led the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game, where their magical season came to an end at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles. As we all know, the Eagles went on to stun Tom Brady and the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl.

At 30 years of age, Keenum has had a very inconsistent career. Outside of 2017, he has failed to make teams believe in him as a starting-caliber quarterback. Denver might view him as their “Plan B” option, but they certainly wouldn’t be signing him with full confidence from their fans that he will repeat his success from last year.

Minnesota will likely do all they can to bring Keenum back for the 2018 season. Just because they aren’t planning to use their franchise tag on him doesn’t mean they aren’t going to offer him a lucrative deal.

All of that being said, expect to hear plenty of news and rumors about the Broncos this offseason. They were not a contender in 2017, and John Elway isn’t happy about that. He will be looking to make big moves in order to push them back into the Super Bowl conversation in 2018.

Keenum may not end up being their guy, but Broncos’ fans shouldn’t be too shocked if he ends up being the starter in Denver next season.