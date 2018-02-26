Roman Reigns Has A Message For His Haters After His ‘Elimination Chamber’ Success

Roman Reigns is one of the most controversial wrestlers in the WWE today.

There is, perhaps, no other wrestler who gets the amount of pure hatred that Roman Reigns gets whenever he steps in the ring. Despite the nearly constant barrage of hatred, however, Roman Reigns manages to keep his head up and deliver a consistently good performance, and there’s no better evidence of that than last night’s win at the WWE’s Elimination Chamber.

The new Elimination Chamber winner took time out to talk to ESPN right after his win, and he did so specifically to address his so-called “haters,” who consistently boo him whenever he steps in the ring.

When it was announced that the Monday Night Raw star won the Elimination Chamber, the response from the fans ranged from “anyone but Roman!” to “same old s**t.”

Roman Reigns, however, seemed to take the criticism in stride, and even went so far as to deliver a special message to his haters.

“There’s a lot of situations where you just have to learn by fire. You get thrown into the deep end and you have to learn how to swim. For me, I just try to take it in stride and go out there and do my thing and handle it how I have. That’s the only way I can really respond is going out there and being me and that’s the truest way to do it. I’m not going to change me to please other people.”

Reigns, however, hasn’t always been in the news for all the right reasons. As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, he’s been named by former steroid dealer — and owner of Iron Addicts Gym in Miami, Florida — Richard Rodriguez as being part and parcel of a steroid ring that also included actors Mark Wahlberg and Josh Duhamel.

Rodriguez claims that Reigns even went so far as to take certain substances to circumvent the steroid tests that are mandatory for the WWE.

Through a spokesman, Roman Reigns categorically denied his involvement in Rodriguez’s steroid ring, and it should be noted that Reigns hasn’t been questioned, arrested, or suspended as a result of these allegations made by Rodriguez.

A busy day in NYC and we’re just getting started. Thanks to @NYSE and my new buddy Abraham. Time to go to work, representing the #Bloodline at #Raw25. #THEChamp #WitnessMe pic.twitter.com/8x2XfEFJNJ — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) January 22, 2018

Fans of Roman Reigns can expect, then, a very exciting WrestleMania match for the “Big Dog.”