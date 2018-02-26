Runner In Disney’s Princess Half Marathon Loses Necklace With Recently Deceased Daughter’s Ashes In It

She aimed to run the race with her daughter and hopes someone can now help her out.

This past weekend, dozens of thousands of people hit the pavement of Walt Disney World to run in the 2018 Princess Half Marathon, but it didn’t end up being all smiles and magic. A Georgia woman had come down to Central Florida to run the race just as she was planning to do before her daughter was tragically killed in a car accident just last month. Now, she is pleading for help from those at the race and all across social media to assist in finding a necklace she lost.

The necklace she lost was in the shape of a cross and contained the ashes of the daughter she just lost.

Many people were at Walt Disney World over the four-day weekend to run multiple races and win medals for their accomplishments. According to WFLA, the cross-shaped necklace containing the ashes of the young girl went missing during the race, and a wild search is now on for it.

Chasity Foster said that she was set to run the Disney Princess Half Marathon with her daughter and a number of others, but a car accident took the life of 17-year-old Shaylin on January 10, 2018. Not wanting to run the race without her, she had her daughter’s ashes put in the cross necklace, and she brought it with her to Disney.

Chasity said that she used to run the races with her daughter and knew how much Shaylin was looking forward to this year’s half marathon. Shaylin’s father took her place in the race and even wore the princess costume that his daughter was set to wear.

Foster said that she wanted Shaylin to still be a part of the race since she was not physically able to be there. Unfortunately, the cross necklace containing her ashes went missing, and Chasity said that “to lose this…it’s like losing her all over again.”

The necklace was lost somewhere on the half marathon route at the Transportation & Ticket Center, which is the parking lot for Magic Kingdom.

After going back to search for the necklace proved to be unsuccessful, Chasity Foster headed back to Georgia with her family. Social media is now banding together and hopefully will be able to find the necklace containing the ashes of the young girl. If anyone finds it, Chasity has asked for them to turn it to the lost-and-found department of Walt Disney World.