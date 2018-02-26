Three reasons why an Aniston/Pitt reunion is super unlikely.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are both single for the first time since they split in 2005, but could this mean that they are ready to explore their former relationship? Rumors of the two actors reconciling their relationship have been plentiful over years, even when they were both married to different people (Pitt to Angelina Jolie and Aniston to Justin Theroux).

While some fans seem to think that Aniston and Pitt will rekindle their old love, it seems very unlikely, for a few simple reasons. For starters, Pitt broke Aniston’s heart when he had an affair with Jolie while the two worked together on the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Secondly, it has been well over a decade since Aniston and Pitt went their separate ways, making them both two completely different people now. Lastly, rekindling an old relationship can be challenging, no matter what the history might be.

The Inquisitr was able to chat with a relationship expert on this matter and got some insight into why an Aniston/Pitt reunion probably won’t work out — regardless how desperate the internet might be for that to happen.

Dr. Cortney Warren is a clinical psychologist who works in Los Angeles, California. She is also a researcher, speaker, and an author. Her new book, Lies We Tell Ourselves: The Psychology of Self-Deception, will “address how self-deception contributes to unhealthy eating behavior and negative body image.”

Dr. Warren weighed in on the Pitt/Aniston reconciliation chatter and expressed three very straightforward reasons why the two would have a hard time giving their relationship another try. These things actually apply to just about every relationship and don’t differ just because Pitt and Aniston are famous. If anything, their fame might make a reconciliation even harder.

For starters, Dr. Warren says that it’s important to remember that “there is a reason they broke up the first time.” In Pitt and Aniston’s case, this reason is very important. Pitt was unfaithful, which could cause serious trust issues if the two were to give their relationship another go.

Dr. Warren also tells me that “it is easy to forget the bad times and idealize [an] ex.” Especially when people are in bad situations, they might focus on the good and try to give their relationship another go when, in reality, the “bad” things will undoubtedly start to show their colors once more.

Lastly, Dr. Warren warns that “rebound relationships generally do not work because they are reactive in nature.” You’ve probably heard the saying that a relationship that doesn’t start out the right way won’t end the right way. Well, going back to a relationship just because you are lonely or because you got dumped isn’t a solid reason to rekindle a flame, and said flame will undoubtedly just burn out once more.

So, while the internet is busy planning Jennifer Aniston’s future with her first husband, it’s important to realize that it would not only be a challenge, but it’s also unlikely on principal alone.