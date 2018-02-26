Jennifer Aniston Doesn’t Want To Date Brad Pitt, Or Anyone Else, After Split, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Jennifer Aniston has reportedly sworn off dating after Justin Theroux split.

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly taking some much needed time for herself after announcing her impending divorce from soon-to-be ex-husband, Justin Theroux. The former Friends star is allegedly not interested in any sort of romantic contact following the split, and is ready to regroup after her latest heartbreak.

According to a Feb. 26 report by Hollywood Life, Jennifer Aniston is being linked to former husband Brad Pitt again now that they are both single. However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Aniston has no interest in reuniting with Pitt, and reportedly doesn’t even want to date at all.

Sources close to Jennifer Aniston, 46, reveal that the actress is craving some “me time” following the end of her marriage to Justin Theroux and has “zero interest” in dating. The insider goes on to reveal that the older Jen gets, the more she is becoming interested in living her life the way she wants to and making herself happy above all other things. Of course, it helps that Aniston has an “amazing circle of friends” who are there for her in good times and in bad times, and since she doesn’t need a spouse to help financially support her lifestyle she’s decided that she doesn’t want or need to date anyone at all.

Meanwhile, rumors are flying about the reasons behind Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux’s split. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Brad Pitt may have been a constant cause of conflict in the couple’s marriage. Us Weekly reports that Justin once found old love notes that Brad had written to Jennifer and became upset by the fact that his wife had kept the souvenirs from her first marriage. Other rumors speculate that Theroux may have had an affair and left Aniston for another woman. Meanwhile, some tabloids claim that having children was a driving force behind the couple’s split.

Jennifer Aniston was single for years after her divorce from Brad Pitt and before she began dating Justin Theroux, and it seems that she is comfortable and happy living a single lifestyle. Aniston has yet to speak out on any of the rumors, or make a statement regarding her divorce since the announcement.