Metallica’s ‘Worldwired’ North American Tour Schedule And Promos Detailed

The band will be playing in 34 cities across the country, which will include special pre-concert parties and surprise giveaways.

Events promoter and organizer Live Nation recently announced the full schedule for Metallica’s “Worldwired” North American tour. The upcoming North American tour will be the next leg of the band’s ongoing “Worldwired” tour, which originally started in October of 2016. The band has already been to different cities in South America, Asia, and Europe. The tour also serves as a promotion for the band’s 10th studio album, Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. The tour will kick off with a show on September 2 in Madison, Wisconsin, which will be followed by a few dozen other concerts until the band’s final show on March 13, 2019, in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

According to Variety, Live Nation will hold a pre-show party for Metallica fans prior to each concert. The pre-show party, called “Light It Up,” will be hosted by stand-up comedian Jim Breuer, who will also be performing and giving away prizes at the event.

Aside from revealing the venues and the dates of the highly popular heavy metal rock band’s concerts, the company also announced a special promotion that will include the limited distribution of a special backstage pass, called the “Wherever I May Roam Black Ticket.” The exclusive ticket will allow a number of lucky fans full floor access to the band’s different gigs. Fans who purchase the ticket will be able to hang out with the band, including James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo, as they travel to a particular concert’s venue and as they prepare for their performance.

There will be a total of 250 “Wherever I May Roam Black Tickets” sold, with each one priced at $598. Fans who are planning to buy the exclusive tickets will have to select which one of the 34-city concerts he or she will be participating in. Fans need to select and reserve the particular concert he or she will be attending no less than 48 hours before the concert date. The tickets are non-transferable and are not for resale.

The band’s Fan Club members will be able to purchase tickets to the different shows starting today, February 27. Spotify will be holding a pre-sale event for its members starting tomorrow. The tickets will officially go on sale to the public on March 2.

