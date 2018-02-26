‘Days Of Our Lives’ Classic Episodes Returning To TV: Bo & Hope, EJ & Sami Together Again

'DOOL' fans are in for a treat starting in March.

Days of our Lives fans are in for a treat. Old episodes of the NBC soap opera are coming back to television, and viewers can relive all of the former drama in Salem during a two-hour block each and every weekday morning.

According to a Feb. 25 by Soap Hub, Days of our Lives is officially returning with some classic episodes on the Bravo network starting in March. The network is set to air two episodes of the soap opera daily from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m., so get those DVRs ready. The episodes will begin airing on Monday, March 5, and will begin with the episode that aired on Sept. 16, 2011.

The report reveals that during this time on Days of our Lives Carly (Crystal Chappell) was in rehab where she was visited by her son, Nicholas. Carly had apologized for how she had hurt Daniel and was given some support by her friend, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves).

Meanwhile, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) found Brady (Eric Martsolf) keeping vigil at Chloe’s bedside. Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) was in a coma, and Days of our Lives fans know that Brady has romantic history with both Nicole and Chloe. It seems that a love triangle between the three may have been a storyline back in 2011.

However, many Days of our Lives viewers will likely be the most excited to see Bo and Hope together again. Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) has left the soap since 2011, but briefly returned for a storyline that ended Bo’s life. Fans watched as Bo died in Hope’s arms from a brain tumor, and she later moved on with Rafe Hernandez. During the 2011 episode that will air on Bravo in March, Bo and Hope will be hosting a party at Chez Rogue, which draws suspicion from Kate Roberts.

Fans will also get to see EJ DiMera and Sami Brady back in action in the Days of our Lives re-runs. During the debut episode on Bravo, EJ will dance a sexy Tango with Nicole in order to make Brady jealous.

It seems that Days of our Lives fans will get to see a lot of old favorite couples and characters by watching the classic episodes, and newer fans can get more background information on the current characters by watching the past episodes.