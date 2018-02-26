Jinger Duggar Lets Jessa And Jana Play ‘Fixer Upper’ With Her Kitchen On ‘Counting On’

'Counting On' viewers will get the grand tour of Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo's new home during the show's season premiere.

Jinger Duggar’s siblings have a disagreement over her kitchen décor during tonight’s episode of Counting On. Her sisters think that the room needs a makeover, but her brothers don’t support their Fixer Upper fantasy of changing its look by doing a little extra work.

According to People, the season premiere of Counting On will feature a sibling skirmish over the color of Jinger Duggar’s kitchen cabinets. In a sneak peek of the episode, Jinger invites a few family members over to give them a tour of her new abode in Laredo, Texas. They’re also there to help her make a few decorating decisions.

Her house is in the process of being painted, and Jessa Duggar immediately voices her approval of the light gray color that Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, chose for their walls. Jinger consults her older sister about putting a frame around a bathroom mirror, and Jessa agrees that it could use a little trim. She even says that Jana Duggar brought a saw with her so that they could get started on small projects like the mirror frame. However, it’s Jinger and Jeremy’s kitchen that Jessa is most interested in offering her design expertise on.

“But as we started to walk through the rooms, we came to the kitchen and we thought, this room needs some help,” Jessa says.

Sunday ☺️ A post shared by Jinger Vuolo (@jingervuolo) on Feb 18, 2018 at 3:02pm PST

Jessa’s main issue with the kitchen is the color of the cabinets. Jinger says that she likes their stained wood doors, which have already undergone one transformation from a “difficult” dark green to their current state. However, Jessa Duggar channels Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines to explain why she isn’t a fan of the cabinet’s natural look.

“The wood was just so dark, it made the space feel even smaller and pretty cramped. Jana and I are thinking: they should paint the cabinets.”

Jessa and Jana both agree that painting the cabinets a lighter, brighter color will make the small kitchen look larger, which just so happens to be one of Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines’ “small-space design tips.”

It’s no secret that the Duggar girls are huge fans of HGTV stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. Jessa has said that she watches Fixer Upper with her oldest son, Spurgeon, who also enjoys the home design show. Jana, Jessa, and Jinger have even visited the Gaines’ Magnolia Market store in Waco, Texas.

Best day ever. ???? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Apr 12, 2017 at 3:28pm PDT

The Duggar kids all have some experience helping their parents renovate houses, but Jessa and Jana’s brothers don’t share their sisters’ eagerness about redecorating. In the Counting On preview, John David argues that Jinger’s wood cabinets look just fine the way they are. Jason Duggar sides with him, saying that he gives his older sister “permission to change the handles, but don’t paint the cabinets.”

Jessa complains that Jeremy Vuolo agrees with his brothers-in-law about sticking with the “classic” color of the cabinets. However, she’s not backing down.

“But we want a transformation here!” she exclaims.

Jinger Duggar’s reaction to the quibbling over her kitchen is to avoid the drama altogether by saying that she’s fine with the cabinets either way. To find out what her siblings decide to do, tune in for the Counting On season premiere tonight at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.