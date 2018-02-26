Kylie Jenner Inspires Viral ‘Creepy,’ ‘Disturbing’ 3D Baby Fingers Manicure From Birth Announcement Photo

Kylie Jenner, 20, has unintentionally inspired a “creepy” and “disturbing” three-dimensional baby fingers manicure. A how-to video of the “tribute manicure” to Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement photo quickly went viral on Instagram after the video was posted by the original creator. Just over a week ago, a nail salon out of Russia shared the 3D manicure that shows clay baby fingers wrapped around a clay thumb.

The Instagram account @nail_sunny also captioned a recent photo of the Kylie Jenner-inspired manicure creation with the question, “Yay or Nay?”

Nail Sunny, a Russian-based nail art studio, has 1.5 million followers on Instagram who immediately weighed in with their mixed reactions to Kylie Jenner’s baby Stormi-inspired manicure. Overall, the manicure received a vote of “nay” from followers who said that the manicure re-creation of Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement photo was “over the top.”

More than one comment called the Kylie Jenner-inspired baby fingers manicure “creepy,” “disturbing,” “horrible,” and “weird.” One comment pointed out that the baby fingers were “slightly” too large for the thumb, which ultimately made the manicure design “hard to accomplish.”

The Mirror shared four days ago that the clay baby fingers actually move, while also noting that @nail_sunny first shared a how-to video on Instagram of how they accomplished the intricate and detailed, yet “unnerving,” realistic baby fingers sculpture. The short how-to video already has over 2 million views from curious Kylie Jenner fans and @nail_sunny followers.

Nail Sunny tagged Kylie Jenner in the video that left followers asking why the “creepy” 3D baby fingers manicure was even a “thing.” One comment came to the defense of @nail_sunny by saying that the nail artist who created the manicure, titled Kylie Jenner’s and Stormi’s nails, “wanted to do this,” adding that the manicure was taken off of the nail model after the video and photoshoot were complete.

“The nail artist that does this has done similar stuff like this.”

Just a few days ago, @nail_sunny shared another Instagram post, along with a video from E! News that calls the Kylie Jenner-Stormi Webster 3D manicure design “bizarre.” Nail Sunny clarified in the post’s caption that whether followers “love it or hate it,” their goal is to be “innovative and creative” with nail art. Nail Sunny also shared that they were inspired by Kylie Jenner’s birth announcement post from earlier this month of newborn daughter Stormi’s tiny fingers wrapped around her thumb.

E! News also shared last Thursday that Kylie Jenner recently unveiled her own Stormi-inspired line of cosmetics that Kylie revealed, via Instagram, that she worked on “pretty much” her entire pregnancy. For the past several days on Instagram, Kylie Jenner has been showing off makeup products in the “Weather Collection” that’s due to launch in just two days under the Kylie Cosmetics brand. According to Kylie, the “Weather Collection” was inspired by daughter Stormi, who’s now just over 3-weeks-old.