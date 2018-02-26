‘Counting On’ Stars Joy-Anna Duggar And Austin Forsyth Finally Welcome Their First Child — Find Out His Name

The Season 7 premiere of 'Counting On' is tonight on TLC.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are officially proud parents of a baby boy. The Counting On stars expanded the Duggar family Friday afternoon with the birth of their first son. Here’s everything we know about the latest addition to the Duggar family.

According to People, Joy-Anna had her first boy at 3:39 in the afternoon on February 23. The child, named Gideon Martyn Forsyth, weighed in at a bulky 10 pounds, three ounces and measured 22 inches long. The couple released a statement today confirming that they finally welcomed their first child and they couldn’t be more excited.

“We are blessed beyond measure with the arrival of our son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth,” the two shared. “Looking at our child for the first time was such an incredible moment! God is so good, and we are so thankful.”

Joy-Anna and Austin started courting in the fall of 2016. The two had known each other since they were kids and confirmed their relationship status during the special, Counting On: Jinger’s Wedding. They tied the knot in March of last year. Although the baby announcement is exciting news for Counting On fans, Joy-Anna’s pregnancy wasn’t without its share of controversy.

Following a three-month engagement, Joy-Anna and Austin exchanged vows in Rogers, Arkansas, at Cross Church. The couple announced the pregnancy a few months later, sparking speculation that Joy-Anna may have gotten pregnant before the wedding. If Joy-Anna did get pregnant before the wedding, then she would have given birth before March.

The couple has not commented on the shotgun wedding rumors, though Gideon’s birth date will likely stir up more chatter on the subject.

Scandal aside, fans were already speculating about the birth prior to Joy-Anna’s announcement. In fact, Joy-Anna’s Wikipedia page was updated over the weekend, teasing that Joy-Anna had given birth to a girl and had named her Julie. Fans may have been wrong about the details, but they were right about Joy-Anna giving birth.

Joy-Anna and Austin’s first baby couldn’t have come at a better time. Tonight is the premiere of the new season of Counting On, which will chronicle their honeymoon and pregnancy.

In the season premiere, fans will watch Joy-Anna and Austin enjoy a short vacation in Switzerland, which includes them hang gliding, hitting the slopes, and making chocolate. It isn’t clear how much of the pregnancy will be included this season, but fans know that we’ll see Joy-Anna breaking the news to the rest of her family.

A new trailer features Joy-Anna’s pregnancy reveal to the rest of her family. The clip shows Joy-Anna and Austin at Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s home sporting a balloon. Inside the balloon is a secret message about the pregnancy, which the couple couldn’t wait to pop.

Watch Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth in new episodes of Counting On Monday nights on TLC.