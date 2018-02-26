’90 Day Fiance’ Star Darcey Silva Arrested After Brawl, And Jesse Meester Confirms He Is No Longer With Her

Darcey Silva first came to prominence for her May-December romance on "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days."

When we first met Darcey Silva, we were marveling (yeah, that’s the word) at her May-December romance with Amsterdam native Jesse Meester on the hit TLC show, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. At the time, we all were wondering if, in fact, these two would last once the cameras got turned off.

Well, there’s some bad news for fans of the show: thanks to a brawl that Darcey got in with her twin sister, we can now confirm that she and Jesse are, in fact, no longer together.

The scoop comes to us courtesy of Reality Blurb, who got a copy of the 90 Day Fiance star’s arrest report. According to the report, Darcey and her twin sister, Stacey, got into a physical altercation and were both arrested on domestic violence and disturbing the peace charges.

The fight occurred in Middletown, Connecticut, on February 8. At that time, Darcey alleged that her sister was arguing with her and “throwing items around the apartment.” In addition, Darcey said that her sister was also pushing her around, though she never picked her hands up to her sister.

Stacey, of course, has a totally different take on the matter. She claimed that Darcey started beating her up, but admitted that she was throwing things around the apartment.

According to Stacey, the argument started because Darcey woke up “extremely upset” and began throwing things around the apartment. In an attempt to stop her, Stacey tried to push her, and then they began pushing each other.

Naturally, fans began asking Darcey’s 90 Day Fiance co-star, Jesse Meester, what he thought about the situation on his Instagram page.

Almost immediately, Jesse jumped in to set the record straight once and for all.

“People KEEP asking me about Darcey’s arrest after domestic violence with her sister. I am not with her so I do not want to be involved in what she does. And yes – obviously I distant myself (again) from that kind of behavior. It’s sad but starts with ownership. Not lies. #Prayers”

Jesse went on to say that, while he wishes nothing but the best for his ex-girlfriend, he feels that Darcey needs to start taking responsibility for her actions, and not constantly blame everyone else for her problems.

No doubt, this is a sad ending for this 90 Day Fiance couple, but as Jesse said, “it all starts with ownership.”