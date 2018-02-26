Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen Share Wedding Throwback Photos Fans Have Never Seen Before

The couple celebrated their ninth anniversary today by dedicating heartfelt posts to one another, as Gisele's dress tole the show.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are celebrating their nine-year wedding anniversary on Instagram today with touching posts dedicated to one another. The happy couple each shared a different picture from their big day almost a decade ago, which fans have never seen before. One of the biggest highlights from the photos was Gisele’s amazing Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown.

The model and footballer have always kept details regarding their wedding under wraps and rarely share photos from their big day. The couple tied the knot in Santa Monica on February 26, 2009. According to E! News, the couple had a second ceremony two months later in Costa Rica. Gisele wore two separate dresses for each ceremony, both of which were kept top secret.

In Gisele’s heartfelt post, she said she loved “learning and growing” with her husband alongside a photo of the two kissing by the altar. Gisele’s train is perfectly fanned out as she held a simple white bouquet.

Fans complimented Gisele’s amazing gown in the comment section. The ivory, lace strapless down stole the hearts of her followers, who called the dress “stunning” and “beautiful.”

Tom commented on Gisele’s photo with 15 red heart emojis and proclaimed he loved her so much in Portuguese. Even Stefano Gabbana, who designed Gisele’s gown, commented on the photo.

“I love my dress,” he said with four red heart emojis.

Tom’s anniversary dedication photo showed the couple’s kiss on the altar after they were pronounced man and wife.

“Live, Laugh, Love…..and I Love You! Feliz Aniversário! Te Amo muito,” he captioned the photo.

The quarterback added a heart-eyed, red heart, and engagement ring emoji to his caption.

Fans complimented the couple in Tom’s comment section as well and called the duo “beautiful” and “an inspiration.” Many also offered up their congratulations on a long and happy marriage and wished the couple many more.

“Happy Anniversary to a beautiful couple. Wishing you many more years of happiness and love,” one fan commented.

The two new photos from Tom and Gisele have never been seen before and were a bit of a surprise to fans, as details from their 2009 wedding were kept under wraps. Even after nine years, their wedding details still seem to be top secret.

Gisele and Tom share two children together, 8-year-old Benjamin Brady, and 5-year-old Vivian Lake Brady.