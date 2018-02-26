Heather Locklear Arrested On Multiple Charges, According To ‘TMZ’

Locklear's most recent arrest includes multiple charges against the troubled actress.

Today, Heather Locklear is making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

According to a new report from TMZ, the 56-year-old was arrested at her home in Thousand Oaks, California. It all started when Heather’s brother entered Locklear’s home to find Heather and her boyfriend fighting. Her brother immediately called 911 and when the cops arrived, they noticed a mark on Heather’s boyfriend, causing them to arrest the actress.

But when the cops went to handcuff Heather after it appeared that she had struck her boyfriend, she became aggressive and even kicked three police officers who were trying to restrain the troubled star.

Authorities were finally able to get the situation under control and Heather was arrested. According to Variety, Locklear was charged with one felony for domestic violence as well as three misdemeanors for battery against police officers.

E Online goes on to report that the violent incident happened at 10:27 p.m. last night and following the whole ordeal, Locklear was taken to the hospital for evaluation. But, she is reportedly no longer in custody as of 5:48 a.m. after posting bail. She is due to appear in court next month on March 13. It remains unclear as to who Locklear is dating at this time.

As many fans know, this is not the first time that the former Spin City star has gotten in trouble with the law.

Heather Locklear arrested on assault charges https://t.co/14jhFh4xpc pic.twitter.com/MRrMZIuXQC — TV Guide (@TVGuide) February 26, 2018

According to the Daily Mail, Locklear was pulled over back in 2008 under suspicion of driving under the influence. Tests later showed that there were no illegal drugs or alcohol in her system but she was still charged with one misdemeanor count of DUI. That arrest of course led to her now infamous mugshot photo that has been circulating around the internet.

For years, the actress has been troubled with depression and anxiety and on two separate instances, police were called to Locklear’s home when worried bystanders thought that Heather was going to try and take her own life.

And Locklear isn’t the only Melrose Place alum who has made headlines recently. As the Inquisitr reported, Jamie Luner recently made the news after a now-30-year-old male submitted a police report against the actress, claiming that he was only 16-years-old when the actresses performed oral sex on him.

Few other details, including whether or not it was forced or consensual, are known at this time.