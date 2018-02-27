‘This Is Us’ Stars Mandy Moore & Milo Ventimiglia Offer Clues To Rebecca & Jack’s Newest Love Story Twists

As Chrissy Metz celebrates Kate's bachelorette party in the present story line of 'This Is Us,' Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia will be shown in the past, with the triplets interrupting their 'bittersweet' wedding anniversary.

Playing beloved dad and husband Jack Pearson and adored mom and wife Rebecca, Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore have treated their This Is Us fans to spectacular performances that brought out the tissue boxes. In recent interviews, Milo and Mandy have served up some hints about the newest twists in Jack and Rebecca’s love story. And the good news: Although it wouldn’t be This Is Us if it was all joy and sunshine, Moore promises some sweet moments to lighten the darkness, while Ventimiglia reveals his own view that Jack lives on despite his tragic death.

After viewers suffered through Jack’s tragic death and the heartbreaking funeral scene, Mandy told Entertainment Weekly that the February 27 episode of This Is Us, titled “Vegas, Baby,” offers bright moments for Rebecca and Jack as well as Toby and Kate.

“There’s some present-day fun with a bachelor/bachelorette party for Toby (Chris Sullivan) and Kate (Chrissy Metz).”

As This Is Us fans know, every episode weaves the present day (starring adult versions of the triplets with Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartley, and Sterling K. Brown) with the past (kid and teen actors play the triplets with Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia). So while viewers will be treated to seeing Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan celebrate Kate’s and Toby’s bachelor and bachelorette parties on the next episode of This Is Us, they can also look forward to Mandy and Milo experiencing what Moore calls a “bittersweet” wedding anniversary for Jack and Rebecca.

Mandy Moore as Rebecca and Milo Ventimiglia as Jack have given viewers of the NBC show plenty of reasons to reach for the tissue box. Vince Bucci / Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images

Mandy Moore Hints At “Bittersweet” Wedding Anniversary For Jack And Rebecca

Mandy clarified that the upcoming episode of This Is Us will take viewers on a trip to Jack and Rebecca’s past. At the point shown, the two have been married for some time, and they are celebrating their wedding anniversary at a point when they’re exhausted by the challenges of raising triplets. But while Milo Ventimiglia’s character likes the idea of spending a peaceful evening with his wife, their children have a different plan, shared Moore.

“[Jack and Rebecca] come to the point where we don’t necessarily want to go through all of the hoopla [associated with a wedding anniversary] and maybe just have a quiet night in — and the kids have another idea together.”

With the adorable “Big Three” triplets involved, Mandy promised a “lighter” episode of This Is Us. But she also admitted that it will be “bittersweet, knowing what we’ve just gone through with these characters.”

Funeral Flashbacks Show Milo Ventimiglia As “Superhero” Jack

This Is Us will offer flashbacks to the funeral episode, including new insights into how Jack died. Moore revealed that viewers may experience a different aspect of Milo Ventimiglia’s character than before.

“Moving forward now will be bittersweet for people to realize, ‘Oh goodness, he really was this superhero and father.’ And looking back at all the sweet moments that they shared, it might tug at the heartstrings a little bit more than usual.”

During the rest of Season 2 of This Is Us, viewers will travel back in time and avoid the heartbreaking immediate aftermath of the funeral, added Mandy. Instead, This Is Us will stay “more present-day.”

Milo Ventimiglia Believes In Jack’s Ghost

As the Inquisitr reported, photos of Milo Ventimiglia wearing aged makeup just surfaced for the first time, sparking speculation that Jack returns as a ghostly vision or dream at either Kate’s wedding to Toby or Rebecca’s wedding to Miguel. Milo hinted that when it comes to believing that Jack will somehow live on in Rebecca’s mind despite his tragic death in the fire, he’s a believer, reported Good Housekeeping.

When Jack died, Rebecca was shown hearing him whisper “Bec?” as she stood at the vending machine. Ventimiglia offered his own perspective, stating that he believes Jack was a “presence” for Rebecca. Milo revealed that he recorded multiple versions of that haunting whisper, and he feels that was truly Jack’s voice. When Rebecca turned her head in response, Ventimiglia contends she was responding to her husband after Jack’s death.

This Is Us will return Tuesday at 9 p.m. on NBC.