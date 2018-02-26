Cleveland Cavaliers: LeBron James Criticizes Refs For Lack Of Foul Calls, Reports ‘ESPN’

LeBron James was not happy with the refs after the Cavs' loss on Sunday.

LeBron James and the new-look Cleveland Cavaliers are still learning how to play with one another, and it seems that part of the new dynamic is to blame themselves for the loss against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon. However, the team’s play may not be the only reason, according to James.

LeBron James kept his cool in locker room interviews after the game on Sunday although he was visibly frustrated on the court during the game. However, his message was clear, he wasn’t happy with the way the game was officiated. The Cleveland Cavaliers superstar spoke out about the way the NBA officiated the game, claiming that the league is protecting the shooters more than the players who drive to the basket.

“We’re at a point now where we protect the shooter more than the driver,” LeBron James told ESPN after the game. Often regarded as the NBA’s current best overall player, James said that there was “no reason” why he drives “100 times” to the paint, but only shoots four foul shots. “I’m getting hit and slapped and grabbed and whatever,” he said. LeBron then added that because the shooters have a sexier allure, the refs tend to favor them over the players who are more physical and drive to the rim. “Chicks dig the long ball, and that’s what it’s about,” said LeBron.

The report also revealed that LeBron James had 12 direct drives to the basket in the game against the Spurs on Sunday and that none of those drives resulted in a foul call. This reportedly marks the 10th time this season that James had a direct drive total that exceeded his foul shot attempts by eight or more. For Cleveland Cavaliers fans, it has seemingly become commonplace to see The King drive to the basket, take contact, and yet not get fouled. LeBron’s teammate, Tristan Thompson, also spoke out about the lack of calls on James not just during Sunday’s game, but in general.

“He attacks the rim a lot so it’s up to the ref to make the calls. Just because he’s bigger and stronger than everyone, doesn’t mean it [should not be] a foul. I think he gets fouled more than anyone in the league.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James will be back in action on Tuesday night when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. and will meet up with Joel Embid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.