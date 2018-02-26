NBA Agent Dan Fegan Killed In Car Crash Near Aspen, Son Injured

Former pro basketball agent Dan Fegan was hit by a bus which took his life while injuring his son and a female passenger.

The NBA community is grieving the loss of prominent sports agent Dan Fegan. According to the Colorado State Patrol, Fegan’s SUV was struck by a commuter bus on Sunday near Aspen. Fegan did not survive the crash, however his 5-year-old son as well as an unidentified 29-year-old California woman sustained serious injuries. Both were airlifted to a Denver-area hospital for treatment.

The 56-year-old was traveling towards Highway 82 when the bus driver reportedly struck Fegan’s vehicle forcing him into the median. The commuter bus, which was en route to Glenwood Springs, Colo., was occupied by the driver and one other passenger. Neither were injured in the crash. The Aspen Times reported that the bus was operated by the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority.

Fegan was a well-known and highly successful basketball agent. His client roster has included Dwight Howard, Nene, Ricky Rubio, John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, and Chandler Parsons among others. The Aspen Times reported that in 2016 Forbes magazine short-listed him as one of the top sports agents in the country.

Up until last March, Fegan was employed by the Independent Sports & Entertainment (ISE) agency. He was fired because they believed that Fegan was running an agency on the side and was plotting to steal ISE clients. The dealmaker adamantly denied the allegations against him and in turn filed a $30 million lawsuit against ISE President and CEO Hank Ratner.

The New York Post reported that the suit accused Ratner of having “orchestrated a Machiavellian conspiracy to destroy… Fegan’s reputation and steal his clients.” Fegan once served as president of ISE basketball. When he was ousted, former Sacramento mayor and NBA player Kevin Johnson was hired as the company’s vice chairman.

Reactions to Fegan’s death from the sports world range from shock and sadness to stories of gratitude and fond memories. Players and team owners alike expressed their condolences including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, Portland’s Neil Olshey, and Boston’s Danny Ainge. Drew Gooden of the Washington Wizards was in shock tweeting that their families were just together in Aspen on Saturday.

The Huffington Post reported that Fegan family spokesman Terry Fahn issued a statement expressing gratitude for all the well-wishes. They are in shock and have made a request for privacy during this very difficult time.