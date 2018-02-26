Bollywood Star Sridevi, 54, ‘Drowned In Hotel Bathtub’ In New Official Report, Death Now Under Investigation

The official report just released indicating the cause of death for Sridevi as 'accidental drowning' has Twitter users asking all kinds of questions today.

The death of Bollywood star Sridevi is now officially listed as an “accidental drowning,” which occurred in a bathtub in her Dubai hotel room after she lost consciousness, according to Dubai officials today. This news comes on the heels of earlier reports indicating the star died of a heart attack.

The official finding of Sridevi’s cause of death was released early Monday morning in a statement from the Dubai Media Office. Bollywood fans were shocked to hear Sridevi had died when the news was released over the weekend. She had been active on her social media accounts over the past few days, posting pictures of herself in various outfits.

According to BBC News, Sridevi was in Dubai for the wedding of her nephew, and the original reports stated she died of a heart attack at this wedding. The Dubi Media Office released the cause of Sridevi’s death early on Monday morning on their Twitter account.

They also said that the case of Sridevi’s death has now been “transferred to Dubai Public Prosecution, which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.” This immediately sparked questions of foul play from the public on the Dubai Media Office statement posted on Twitter.

The full post-mortem report has not yet been released, but when it is, people can expect to learn how the original report of death from a cardiac arrest is linked with this “accidental drowning” in the bathtub, reports BBC News. The preliminary post-mortem report from the officials of Dubai indicates “the 54-year-old actress, known simply as Sridevi, drowned in her hotel apartment’s bathtub following a loss of consciousness,” according to the BBC News.

There are many unanswered questions surrounding the death of this much-loved Bollywood star. According to BBC News, results of any toxicology tests performed on Sridevi were not released by the Dubai government in their tweeted statement, which is seen below.

One of the first tweets that emerged from the public on the Dubi Media Office statement tweet stated, “Is any possibility of murder? Was the death Natural may be accident occurred. Request to update ASAP otherwise our Twitter user won’t be able to sleep tonight.”

Others on Twitter are referring to how Sridevi was known for her fitness tendencies, making them wonder how someone so fit can drown in a bathtub. Others are questioning whether alcohol played a part in her death, which is seen in one of the tweets below.

Dear @DXBMediaOffice @DubaiPoliceHQ We 125 crores #Indians are awaiting for your reply on #sridevideath . Is any possibility of murder? Was the death Natural may be accident occurred. Request to update ASAP otherwise our Twitter user won't be able to sleep tonight. — ????NATHURAM???????? नथूराम (@Nathuram_Godsay) February 26, 2018

How big the bathtub is ?

Difficult to digest that fitness freak #Sridevi cud hv taken alchohal to such extent. — Amit (@SocialAmit) February 26, 2018

Al Jazeera reports that the Bollywood actress “fell into the bathtub and drowned,” despite the earlier reports that Sridevi died of a heart attack. They are calling the cause of her death an “accidental drowning.”

They also quote an official from the police who said that an “investigation was still going on to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.”

Few details of this case have been released, but what is known is that Sridevi was in the United Arab Emirates at the time to attend the wedding of her nephew, Mohit Marwah. According to Al Jazeera, the funeral for the Bollywood star will take place later on today.