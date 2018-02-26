Ivanka Trump Thinks Father’s Proposal Of Arming Teachers Is ‘Not A Bad Idea,’ But ‘Needs To Be Discussed’

The first daughter speaks out about the president's proposal of allowing teachers to carry guns in school, according to 'NBC News.'

Following President Donald Trump’s controversial proposal of arming highly trained teachers, his daughter Ivanka Trump shared her thoughts about the idea.

During an interview with NBC News in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the 36-year-old White House senior advisor said the idea of allowing some educators to carry a gun in school is an option worth debating.

Ivanka, who led the U.S. presidential delegation in the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Olympics, was asked if she would be at ease knowing that a teacher educating one of her three children possesses a firearm inside the classroom.

She pointed out that the idea needs careful consideration, adding that there should be an “incredibly high standard” for those who would be able to bear a gun in school.

“To be honest, I don’t know,” Ivanka admitted. “Obviously, there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our school. But I think there is no one solution to creating safety.”

Although she did not fully advocate the idea, Ivanka made it clear that she is not breaking from the president’s proposal, adding that it is “not a bad idea” given that the teachers are capable and qualified.

“I think that having a teacher who is armed, who cares deeply about her students or his students and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea, but it is an idea that needs to be discussed.”

President Donald Trump made the controversial proposal just days after the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Nikolas Cruz, 19, open-fired at his former high school, killing a total of 17 students and staff.

In response to the incident, Trump suggested that teachers, as many as 20 percent, should be provided with concealed carry permits. He also added that educators who opt to carry weapons in their classroom would receive a yearly bonus.

However, it remains unclear if Trump or the White House would pay to train the teachers.

Ivanka Trump claims her father’s proposal of arming teachers is not a bad idea, but it still needs to be discussed. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

The president doubled down on his proposal on Saturday, claiming that the use of teachers would definitely be a “very inexpensive deterrent” compared to the expense of extra security guards.

Trump also expressed his intent to strengthen background checks and increase the minimum age for the purchase of assault-style weapons from 18 to 21.

His proposals have been strongly opposed by teachers and law enforcement organizations.

Ivanka Trump attends the 2018 Winter Olympics. Patrick Semansky - Pool / Getty Images

Nikolas Cruz, who has confessed to the killings, is currently facing 17 counts of premeditated murder. His legal team, on the other hand, is reportedly focused on keeping him away from death row.

They pointed out that the troubled teenager suffers from psychological problems, depression, and autism, which possibly triggered his horrifying actions.