Jennifer Aniston Praises Transcendental Meditation: Studies Show It Helps Weight Loss, Insomnia, And PTSD

Brad Pitt's first wife Jennifer Aniston and second wife Angelina Jolie both practice meditation for stress relief.

Jennifer Aniston is a survivor after two failed marriages. In the wake of Jennifer’s split from Brad Pitt, followed by her separation from Justin Theroux, Aniston has praised the “stress-busting” benefits of Transcendental Meditation, reported the Daily Mail.

Known for her devotion to exercise and a healthy diet, Jennifer is seen talking about the advantages of Transcendental Meditation in footage that was found online. Aniston and Theroux were married for more than two years, and it’s thought that Jennifer is turning to the relaxing benefits of meditation during this stressful time, according to the publication.

“[Jennifer Aniston] revealed she practices the relaxation technique every morning in a bid to stay calm, centered and grateful for what she has.”

To make time for meditation, Jennifer revealed that she gets up at 4:30 in the morning, practicing for 10 to 20 minutes. Aniston has a meditation mantra that she performs each session. To maintain her stunning figure, Jennifer turns to a personal trainer for yoga and indoor cycling.

Jennifer Aniston Credits Meditation, Yoga, And Spin Cycle Class For Sleek Physique

In addition to meditating, Jennifer Aniston praised her personal trainer’s guidance in keeping her body fit. Jennifer devotes more than an hour to her fitness sessions with the trainer.

Jennifer Aniston has praised meditation. Evan Agostini / Invision/AP Images

The actress admitted that her routine is “intense,” but she also enjoys sweating away the stress.

“I have a trainer, a wonderful woman who I do this spin-yoga class [with]. We spin for half an hour, and then do yoga for 40 minutes.”

While some fitness fanatics focus on cardiovascular workouts for weight loss, such as Jennifer’s spin cycle class, studies have shown that meditation also can help with the battle of the bulge. Holistic health expert Sarah Anne Stewart told Forbes that meditation can supplement diet and exercise. She believes meditation can play a key role in not just losing weight but in keeping off the pounds.

“Traditional weight loss programs tell us what we should be doing, which is often not sustainable, and they rarely focus on how we can change our long-term behavior,” pointed out Stewart.

Meditation Shown To Help With Weight Loss, PTSD, And Insomnia

In studying how meditation can maintain a healthy mind and body, researchers have found that staying in the moment rather than worrying about the past or future can help with staying slim, reported the Times Now.

“Studies reveal regular meditation could reduce the risk of obesity. According to [one] study, people who pay more attention to their thoughts and feelings in the present moment had lower levels of abdominal fat and were less likely to become obese.”

Researchers also have studied how meditation can help with insomnia and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to Sleep Review magazine. The results of the study, originally published in Military Medicine, showed that veterans of the wars in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Somalia, Iraq, and Afghanistan who struggled with PTSD experienced some lessening of their symptoms when they turned to the Transcendental Meditation (TM) technique.

The study focused on 41 veterans and 5 active-duty soldiers, all of whom were diagnosed with clinical levels of PTSD. After one month of meditation, the improvement in their symptoms was so dramatic that 80 percent had their symptoms reduced to levels lower than the clinical diagnosis.

Brad Pitt’s first wife Jennifer Aniston and second wife Angelina Jolie both practice meditation. Roberto Pfeil/John D McHugh / AP Images

“It’s remarkable that after just one month we would see such a pronounced decrease in symptoms, with four out of five veterans no longer considered to have a serious problem with PTSD,” said lead author Robert Herron.

Jennifer Aniston isn’t the only celebrity known for turning to meditation to cope with stress. Oprah Winfrey, Hugh Jackman, Brad Pitt’s other ex-wife Angelina Jolie, Richard Gere, and Halle Berry are among the celebrities who practice meditation regularly, according to the American Grandparents Association.