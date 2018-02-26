‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Betrayal Leads To Violence For Many Salem Residents

It's going to be a heated week in Salem as shocking secrets are finally revealed.

Days of our Lives spoilers for the week reveal that the drama will be dialed up and that fans will see shocking secrets come out as Salem citizens turn violent. DOOL viewers can expect to see a lot going on this week, and it all starts with the ongoing saga that is Abigail’s mental illness.

As many Days of our Lives fans know by now, Abigail Deveraux (Marci Miller) has a split personality disorder. She has been morphing herself into Gabi Hernandez, and is seemingly responsible for killing Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis). It seems that Abby’s secret will finally get out this week, and when Vivian finds out that Abigail is the one who dressed as Gabi and killed Andre she’ll likely have something to say about it.

However, Vivian may not get a chance to spill the beans about Abigail’s split personality disorder. In the newly released Days of our Lives weekly preview, Abigail is seen in full Gabi mode swinging an iron fireplace poker at Vivian, who cringes at the thought of being struck by the deadly weapon. Will Abby murder Vivian to keep her quiet?

Meanwhile, Hope and Rafe’s wedding will kick off with all of their friends and family there to watch. However, the nuptials won’t be drama free. After Claire finds out that Rafe cheated on Hope with her aunt Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), she’ll ruin the wedding by telling Hope that Rafe was unfaithful in front of everyone at the ceremony. The shocking reveal will lead to a fight between Hope and Rafe, and a huge blowout between Ciara and Claire. Days of our Lives fans will see Ciara get so mad at Claire that she will punch her in the face for ruining her mother’s wedding.

All the while another Salem couple will be on the rocks. Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Gabi will finally find out that Eli cheated on her with Lani. Gabi will be heartbroken to learn that her boyfriend was not only unfaithful, but that he may also be the father of the child that Lani is carrying. Gabi is known for having a bit of a temper, and Eli will likely be the target of that temper after he confesses to betraying her.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.