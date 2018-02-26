Meghan Markle’s Net Worth Will Reportedly ‘Skyrocket’ Once She Marries Prince Harry Claims ‘Yahoo Australia’

After Meghan Markle walks down the aisle at St. George’s Church in Windsor, on May 19, decked out in an undoubtedly gorgeous, bespoke designer wedding gown, together with Prince Harry, they will say their sacred wedding vows to each other and her life will be changed forever.

Meghan will not only become a member of the royal family, but according to Yahoo Australia, the Suits actress will also see her personal net worth literally “skyrocket.”

According Celebrity Net Worth, Markle is already worth a cool $5 million. They report that Meghan’s Suits job paid her well. She received a salary of $455,000, as well as a “fee” of $51,000 per episode.

She has also starred in other projects, such as two Hallmark movies, When Sparks Fly, and The Dater’s Handbook, as well as received payment for endorsements. Her acting career has been a tremendous success for the 36-year-old actress.

When she marries Prince Harry, their combined net worth will be nearly $45 million of “ridiculous riches.”

Her fiancé had accumulated his wealth partially from inheritance. He received $13.3 million from his mother, Princess Diana, and in 2002 “extra money” when his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother died.

In addition, he made some income from his 10-year “stint” in the British army, an amount not disclosed.

Yet Harry’s biggest chunk of change is courtesy of the Duchy of Cornwall, Prince Charles’ private estate. Harry, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton received a total of $9.4 million between 2016 and 2017. This is for their “expenses.”

Yahoo Australia does not know how much money Meghan will “inherit” upon her marriage to Harry. Yet, they did show concern over her American citizenship.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, an expat still needs to file for taxes, and possibly even pay taxes when they move to a foreign country. This is unique to the United States tax code.

Any money that Meghan gets from Prince Harry or the royal family can be taxed, Any assets of any kind that Meghan should have that are above $300,000 will require her to fill out IRS Form 8938. This could potentially mean any income she would get from the Duchy of Cornwall, where Harry, William and Kate are paid. So, not only will Meghan’s income skyrocket when she marries Prince Harry, so will her tax bill.

Then again, as she lived in Canada, this may not be that foreign to her, as she had to pay taxes to Canada and to the United States. She very likely already discussed the American tax requirements with Harry when the two spoke about their lives as royals. Whether this means that Meghan will renounce her American citizenship to avoid the extra taxes, that will be something that she will certainly consider carefully.