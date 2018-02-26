Sandra Oh Is Coming Back To TV, But It Is Not On ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

The 'Grey's' favorite will star in a new spy thriller for the BBC.

Sandra Oh won’t be wearing her old scrubs when she returns to the small screens this April. The Grey’s Anatomy alum is leaving the medical world behind for a new spy-thriller, Killing Eve, which is set to premiere on BBC April 8.

According to Refinery 29, Oh is playing the lead character in the series in what is her first major television role since leaving Grey’s Anatomy in 2014. Killing Eve follows the story of Eve (Oh), a security expert with MI5 who is tasked with hunting down a deadly killer, Villanelle (Jodie Comer).

Despite her expertise, Eve quickly finds out that taking down a hired assassin is harder than she thought – not to mention it makes her a target as well. Although Eve finds herself in a difficult situation, fans can’t wait to see Oh back in action after all these years.

BBC just released the first trailer for Killing Eve, and it’s clear that Oh’s fighting skills are on par with the best of them. But it also looks like Eve will have her hands full trying to catch her killer, which should make for an exciting series. Oh has been promoting the new show on social media ever since she confirmed her role last summer, and we can’t wait to see her back in action.

When discussing Oh’s involvement in the series, the show’s creator, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, couldn’t hold back her enthusiasm about working with the Grey’s Anatomy alum, saying she has been “quivering with excitement about working with Sandra.”

“I have been a huge fan of hers forever and am pinching myself that she is playing our Eve,” Waller-Bridge shared. “She is going to be so bad**s in this role.”

With Oh returning to television in a big way, fans can’t help but wonder if she’ll ever reprise her role on Grey’s Anatomy. While we can only hope for the best, Grey’s Anatomy is gearing up for the rest of Season 14.

When the hit medical drama returns, fans can expect to see a few new faces in action at Grey Sloan Memorial. In fact, the upcoming episode will feature a few firefighters in the hospital, and their introduction will lead to the new spinoff Station 19.

We already know Ben (Jason George), but we’ll get to finally meet his co-worker and fellow firefighter Andy (Jana Lee Ortiz) in Episode 13. Andy is set to be one of the main characters in Station 19, so it will be nice seeing her play a larger role on Grey’s.

As far as Oh is concerned, she is not expected to make a cameo this season. But given how she’s returning to television, there’s a strong possibility that we haven’t seen the last of her character.

Sandra Oh will make her debut as Eve when Killing Eve premieres April 8 on BBC America. Grey’s Anatomy, meanwhile, is set to return to ABC on March 1.