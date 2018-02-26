Justin Theroux Mentions Selena Gomez, Jennifer Aniston Furious Of Their Flirting, Reports ‘In Touch’

Justin Theroux gives a shout-out to Selena Gomez on Instagram after discovering Jennifer Aniston's sweet notes from Brad Pitt.

Just a few weeks after Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston announced their split, the 46-year-old actor finally breaks his silence with a new Instagram post. The Leftovers star shared some photos of him getting some love from adorable puppies, but he managed to mention Selena Gomez in his post.

He used her name as one of his hashtags and a longer one that says “Yeah that’s right Selena I did it to you again but if you saw these guys you’d do whatever you could too also I know you’re chill like that.” Justin’s new Instagram post sparked romance rumors with the 25-year-old singer and some people think that he did it intentionally to get back at Jennifer.

An insider told In Touch that Aniston was not comfortable of Theroux’s flirty friendship with Gomez. He reportedly follows the “Wolves” hitmaker on Instagram and he even liked one of her sexy photos. Jennifer allegedly got furious when she found out what Justin did and confronted him why he had to like her photo, but he just ignored her.

According to Gossip Cop, the story on Jennifer Aniston jealous of Selena Gomez because of her closeness to Justin Theroux is not true. They claimed that the two only knew each other through the Friends star, and the songstress was still dating The Weeknd when that report came out. Selena is currently seeing her old flame Justin Bieber, which makes it again impossible to start a romance with the newly single screenwriter.

Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Theroux and Gomez have hung out in the past and she even shared a photo with Aniston’s ex and another good pal Paul Rudd at the Golden Globes after-party in 2015. According to NY Daily News, she captioned the photo, “The guys, were happy.” The two may have built their friendship through the years and the actor may be seeking support from Bieber’s girl right now after what he has gone through.

According to Us Weekly, Justin Theroux discovered the sweet Post-it notes that Brad Pitt had written to Jennifer Aniston. Some of the messages include “You looked nice tonight” and “Miss you already.” An insider revealed that the actor had moments of insecurity despite Jen’s assurance that Brad’s notes were not a big deal. Justin and Jennifer claimed that their decision to split was mutual, but her closeness to her ex-husband may have caused trouble in their marriage.