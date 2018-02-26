‘Spongebob Squarepants’ Ending Not True: Fake Tweet Spreads Sad But Untrue Claims, ‘Indy Star’ Reports

Fans of the popular Nickelodeon cartoon series 'Spongebob Squarepants' are hit with a devastating claim that the show is ending on March 1 after a screenshot of a tweet emerged online.

Spongebob Squarepants fans are devastated after seeing a screenshot of a tweet supposedly from the show’s Twitter account, bidding farewell to its audience, but the Indianapolis Star revealed that such post is, in fact, fake.

Fans are crying their eyes out after a post declaring that the long-running Nickelodeon cartoon series featuring the popular cheerful yellow critter is finally coming to end on March 1 emerged over the weekend.

According to the Inquirer, news spread like wildfire over the Spongebob ending after a screengrab of a Twitter post seemingly from the show’s official account surfaced.

“Unfortunately, our show will be coming to an end as of March 1st, 2018,” the tweet reads.

“It’s been a long ride, and we are very grateful for all of the fans worldwide that have shown support throughout the years, none of this would have been possible without you.”

To match the sad news, the tweet included a photo of a teary-eyed Spongebob in the post that has been shared on Facebook as well as the microblogging platform.

Because the image shows the exact same Twitter handle, @SpongeBob, used by the cartoon series’ official account, many were driven to believe that it is the real deal.

Taking to Twitter, fans of the popular cartoon series expressed their sadness that their beloved show is coming to an end.

Spongebob is ending in March therefore so am I pic.twitter.com/0tAnEK4Wfl — sydnee (@sydneehamblen) February 25, 2018

Me: *has not watched Spongebob in like 5 years*

Nickelodeon: Spongebob is ending March 1st

Me: pic.twitter.com/RKoKrp5m0Y — Ary Ruffin (@AryRuffin) February 25, 2018

And so I heard Spongebob is ending???????? major heartbreak???? pic.twitter.com/bmJP8ptxGl — ????O…P…E (@itzkay_laaaa) February 25, 2018

But after checking the Spongebob Squarepants official Twitter account, Indianapolis Star found out that the rumor was false and that the post supposedly announcing the show’s cancellation cannot be seen anywhere in the page’s recent posts.

With this, some fans of the hit Nick animated show wondered why such fake news seems to emerge almost every single year, only to trick unwitting fans into feeling depressed over the end of the crazily awesome show.

why is there a rumor about spongebob ending every single year pic.twitter.com/eEuOh12zzW — mar (@niallspIatt) February 25, 2018

Others were downright mad at the propagator of the false report, calling the act “cruel” and “not funny.”

Stop spreading the rumor about Spongebob ending this year it’s cruel and not funny — emily ◟̽◞̽ #TeamLouis (@Iouis_ashton) February 25, 2018

People trying to play with our emotions spreading fake news that Spongebob is ending March 1st. pic.twitter.com/3IAyZjFic7 — – ♔ TheWay_ILive ♡ ™ (@DianaMariel12) February 25, 2018

Previously, Snopes debunked rumors that Spongebob Squarepants was to be canceled in 2016, thanks to a short but concise statement from a representative of the entertainment company. At the time, propagators who spread the fake news used the same screengrab strategy as they did in 2018. The outlet also recalled a similar hoax that spread in 2013.

As it turned out, Nickelodeon actually ordered 29 more episodes for Spongebob Squarepants to be aired through 2019, bringing the show about the world’s favorite sea sponge to its 12th season, Entertainment Weekly reported in May 2017.

“I’m one lucky airbreather to be the voice of Stephen Hillenburg’s briny brainchild!” Spongebob voice artist Tom Kenny told the outlet.

“This pickup is great news for me and my pliable poriferan pal! Twelve seasons, 18 years: It blows my mind when I do the math and realize that SpongeBob has been living in my head for nearly one-third of my life now… and he’s the best roommate I’ve ever had!”

Aside from getting renewed on TV, Spongebob Squarepants will also be featured in his third movie, which is slated to premiere on July 31, 2020, under Paramount Pictures, Variety reported in December 2017.