Britney Spears Wears Sheer And Sparkly Mini-Dress At 2018 Hollywood Beauty Awards

Britney Spears stuns two mini-dresses for Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards.

Britney Spears wore a sheer mini-dress at the Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday night. The dress had sparkly embellishments and perfectly accentuated the pop icon’s fit frame. It had a high neck with glittery and sequined details on the delicate fabric. She wore matching heels that had straps around the ankles. She had her blonde hair in a wavy style for the event.

Just Jared reports that Spears appeared at the 2018 awards show in Avalon, California, to accept the award for her fragrance, Fantasy In Bloom. Her Fantasy line is comprised of 16 different perfumes, according to the report.

Britney wore a different mini-dress during her acceptance speech at the awards show, Daily Mail reports. The “Slumber Party” singer threw on a silvery number that was similar to the one she donned on the red carpet but had a plunging neckline and heavier sequined detailing. Red accents were mixed in the design as well.

A photo of Britney Spears on the red carpet is seen below and videos of her in both dresses are at the bottom.

The 36-year-old is slaying with her incredible physique and often shares her fitness goals with fans on Instagram. Last week she posted two photos of her doing a split-leap; one was from last year and the other was from a week ago. Spears had on the same clothes and the image was snapped in the same spot. She was eager to show how much higher she was able to jump compared to the previous year.

Britney Spears attends 2018 Hollywood Beauty Awards in Avalon, California, on Sunday, February 25. Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr posted in this article, Britney Spears showcased her flexibility during one of her workouts. She performed a series of squats, bends, and splits throughout her intense training session. The pop star works hard for the body she has and enjoys physical activity. She not only takes part in rigorous cardio and strength training but loves hiking.

Britney Spears snapped a selfie during a cardio session last month in which she wrote that it was nice to take a break from everything over the holidays. She told fans that too much of anything isn’t good and that balancing everything out is key.