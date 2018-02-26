Sam Smith And Brandon Flynn’s Steamy French Kiss: Couple PDA Caught By ‘TMZ’ Cameras On The Streets Of London

Sam Smith and his '13 Reasons Why' actor boyfriend, Brandon Flynn, are packing on the PDA on the streets of London after paparazzi caught them in what 'TMZ' dubbed as a "full-blown" make-out session.

Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn seem to be doing more than well in their relationship these days after they were once again caught on camera while showing how much they love each other in a steamy make-out session over the weekend.

Based on a report from TMZ, the “Too Good at Goodbyes” crooner and his boyfriend, who starred in the popular Netflix series 13 Reasons Why, were walking along the streets of London on Saturday evening when they were snapped kissing.

According to the Daily Mail, the two were accompanied by Sam’s sister, Lily, as they headed to a fish and chip shop along the Soho district when they suddenly decided to step aside and make out.

Photos shared by both media outlets did not show exactly where Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn decided to show their passionate love, but the images clearly showed that they were so engrossed in their French kiss that TMZ decided to call it a “full-blown movie make-out” session.

At the time, all three of them — including Sam’s sister who politely turned away when the couple decided to pack on a PDA — were dressed in snug outfits, with the 25-year-old singer sporting a smart jacket matched with light colored jeans while the 24-year-old actor donned a jumper-over-a-shirt ensemble with a pair of denim pants and a similar jacket.

Sam Smith Goes in for Heavy Make Out with Boyfriend Brandon Flynn in London via @TMZ https://t.co/SvqQwPNfcg pic.twitter.com/9hvzwqTOPx — Patricia Dempsey (@Patrici90883364) February 26, 2018

While the images of the couple’s London street French kiss already have people talking, it isn’t the first time they were photographed in such a manner.

Based on a timeline of their relationship courtesy of Cosmopolitan magazine, Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn were first spotted making out along New York’s West Village in October 2017. At the time, rumors ignited after they were caught on camera walking arm in arm despite the singer’s previous statement about being “insanely single” not too long before. In the same month, Sam confirmed to Ellen Degeneres on her show that he is no longer single.

In fact, some of their fans deem their closeness to be “#RelationshipGoals” on social media.

Sam Smith & Brandon Flynn commenting on all of each others insta pics is the sweetest thing ❤️ — Ella (@ellw1ls) February 16, 2018

“I’m sorry but SAM SMITH AND BRANDON FLYNN ARE TOO ADORABLE LIKE WHAT THE F**K MY HEART IS MELTING,” one wrote on Twitter.

Another was even at a loss for words when describing how much the couple look very happy and in love, noting that “the way they look at each other” and their love is breathtaking.

There hasn’t been much trouble in their relationship based on the lack of reports and rumors about them, and it looks like they are going strong as Brandon Flynn even deemed Sam Smith as one of his “favorite things from 2017” in an Instagram post in January.