Ronda Rousey Slams Triple H In WWE Elimination Chamber

Ronda Rousey gave fans a taste of what to expect at Wrestlemania 34.

Ronda Rousey made her third appearance at the WWE on Sunday night at Elimination chamber in Las Vegas to sign a contract with the WWE. The accomplished MMA fighter officially signed a deal with the WWE, making her a RAW superstar. Rousey had earlier shared her excitement on her Twitter about the deal before the events at the Elimination Chamber.

However, the WWE Elimination chamber 2018 saw the MMA fighter get physical with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. What was supposed to be a regular contract signing ended in violence when Triple H got slammed in the middle of the ring on a table and Rousey was slapped by Stephanie McMahon. Bleacher Report says that RAW general manager, Kurt Angle turned the table on RAW commissioner, Stephanie McMahon and Triple H when he disclosed that the only reason she was signed was so they could exert revenge.

The duo were humiliated in 2015 at Wrestlemania 31 by Rousey and signing the former UFC champion is the perfect opportunity to settle the grudge. After Angle’s big reveal things got really interesting, Triple H made the biggest mistake of the night by pointing a finger at Rousey and approaching her. The WWE superstar was slammed by Rousey in the middle of the ring; breaking a table. This prompted McMahon to get into the ring to his rescue; Stephanie retaliated with a slap to Rousey’s face.

The duo left the ring with Rousey accusing McMahon of running, leaving the former UFC bantam champion to sign the contract with the WWE. However, before things got physical, the UFC fighter got emotional and could be seen shedding a tear with the roar of the fans screaming out her name. Rousey was a crowd favorite as she took the mic for the first time at a WWE event according to Sports Illustrated.

The incidents at Elimination chamber points to a mixed tag team match in New Orleans on April 8 between Angle and Rousey vs. McMahon and Triple H. According to Forbes, some fans will hate the idea of Stephanie being Rousey’s first rival while others will love it.

RONDA ROUSEY JUST PUT HHH THROUGH A TABLE!!!! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/lUPWoqP0MZ — Nate (@BarstoolNate) February 26, 2018

The hashtag #WWEChamber has been trending on Twitter with clips of Ronda body slamming Triple H going viral. However, some users have criticised her acting after the WWE Elimination Chamber. However, most fans will be more concerned about her fighting ability and not her acting.