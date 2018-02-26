Kylie Jenner Sparks Fake Pregnancy Rumors With Stormi’s Snapchat Debut, Reports ‘Celebrity Insider’

Speculations run high after 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Kylie Jenner shared a sweet clip of baby Stormi Webster on Snapchat.

Kylie Jenner ignites rumors that she faked her pregnancy after she shared a sweet footage of baby Stormi Webster on her Snapchat, causing some of her followers to speculate that her child with Travis Scott is a lot older than she makes her out to be.

According to the Celebrity Insider, the 20-year-old Lip Kit mogul’s seemingly innocent post on the popular image, messaging, and multimedia platform has turned into something suspicious as people who saw the clip started debating on whether or not she faked her pregnancy.

Based on a report from E! News, the young mom finally decided to share more images of her daughter on social media after keeping her pregnancy private for nine months. In the post, she seemed so in love with her daughter she shares with the 25-year-old rapper as she caresses her baby’s little foot.

“Mommy’s cute little toes,” the reality TV star can be heard in the video cooing.

Stormi’s Snapchat debut is the third time Kylie Jenner shared a post with her daughter since she was born on February 1, the outlet added.

But while the sweet video appeared innocent at first, a closer look caused some of the celebrity’s followers to launch a debate about certain details about her pregnancy as one of them pointed out that Stormi doesn’t look 1-month-old.

Cute little toes ???? (2/25/18) A post shared by Kylie Snapchats (@kyliesnapx) on Feb 25, 2018 at 1:50pm PST

“That don’t look like no little toes though,” a naysayer wrote as quoted by Celebrity Insider.

“Those toes look older than the baby just saying. Saying ain’t no way in hell she just had that baby its at least 3-4 months.”

On top of that, the naysayer said that people who closely watched news about the 20-year-old makeup mogul can still be deceived since her pregnancy was kept a secret since day one.

“Well, they never really showed her, and she never looked like she gave birth. And you can fake a hospital room. Open your eyes don’t believe everything you see. Why is she still white?”

stormi webster ???????? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Even so, there are those who came to Kylie’s defense, saying that the TV personality only wanted her pregnancy to be kept private for personal reasons and that the speculations don’t have any weight on them.

“I see how people are already mean and we didn’t even see the face talking about the baby’s toes THEYRE TOES!I don’t know why you are [dumb] here. Kylie obviously didn’t fake it, she just wanted privacy, and luckily for her, she had people around her that respected it,” Kylie’s fan wrote.

♥️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 4, 2018 at 12:27pm PST

The Kylie Jenner’s supporter who believed the details she shared about her pregnancy also pointed out that it isn’t impossible for her to lose the extra pounds she gained during her pregnancy. After all, she’s a Kardashian.

On that note, a previous report from the Inquisitr revealed that the young mom has become subject of rumors claiming that is “obsessed” with bringing her pre-pregnancy body back to the point of going on an extreme exercise and diet program to achieve it.

Still, speculations stated in this article remain unconfirmed so it is best to take it with a grain of salt.