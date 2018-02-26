Khloe Kardashian Finds Out Sex Of Her Baby On ‘KUWTK’

Tonight on a new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Khloe Kardashian found out the sex of her baby. At the start of the episode, she was talking to her sister Kim all about how she is going to have her doctor fly out to Cleveland when she gives birth. Of course, Kim told her she needs to be prepared for an emergency situation and that her doctor might not be able to make it.

E! Online shared that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson found out the sex of their baby, but the problem is they didn’t share it with fans just yet. It looks like everyone is going to have to wait until next week to see what she is having.

They also found out that TMZ got a tip that Khloe was pregnant and this was filmed a while back before she was ready to tell everyone the news. The doctor had told her to wait until a specific time to announce that she had a baby on the way. Luckily, TMZ didn’t share right away but the rumors were flying that Khloe was pregnant way before she decided to announce it to her fans. Her sister Kylie Jenner didn’t even admit to being pregnant until after her baby was already here.

More than likely, Khloe Kardashian will make the fans wait until the show next week to find out if she is having a boy or girl. She teased it at the very end of the episode. On the preview, her sister Kourtney says that she is shocked by the news of what she is having. This will all be on the finale next week. Right now, both of her sisters have had both boys and girls and Rob has a little girl named Dream.

It looks like next week on the new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians everyone will get to see if Khloe is having a boy or a girl. She hasn’t had the baby just yet and fans can’t wait to find out the sex and name of her child. Make sure that you don’t miss the big finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians when it airs on March 4, 2018 on E!.