Ming Lee's father and sister, Aoki, called her out for being 'thirsty' standing in the snow in a bikini

It’s hard to be a teen these days, and being the child of celebrities can only make it worse when you get a public dragging on Instagram for posting your photos. Ming Lee Simmons, the 18-year-old daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons, posted photos of herself out in the Aspen snow wearing few clothes, and he family checked her hard, including her 15-year-old sister, Aoki Lee Simmons, who has her snark game on point.

The first photo posted has Ming Lee Simmons at Snowmass in Aspen, Colorado, standing outside on a snow-covered hill in a white bikini with the caption “The cold never bothered me anyway.” It didn’t take long before her dad, Russell Simmons, checked in on Instagram to ask what she was doing, reports Yahoo! Finance.

“Hi princess why are you in a swimsuit in the snow. Get ur butt inside. Girl go put some clothes on before u get sick.”

Just what every teen girl wants is for her father to tell her in front of the whole world to go put some clothes on.

Younger sister Aoki Lee Simmons then piled on to call Ming Lee out for being a bit too “thirsty” in the snow in a bikini.

“T’challa did not save Wakanda & empower black women everywhere for you to do this mess.”

Ming Lee Simmons then posted her next photo on Instagram using questionable judgment at Whistler wearing a crop top and little else. A friend of Ming Lee Simmons asked her what she was thinking.

“Ming I’m going to see you tonight. what you doing.”

Aoki Lee Simmons then called on the apparel company Northface to come help her sister Ming Lee out.

“@thenorthface someone get this girl some clothes. Your not gonna be smiling like that when you catch a cold tho….”

Fans commented that Aoki Lee Simmons is the best troll ever, but then her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons, got involved in the dialogue.

“Both of you! Act right! And MING!!! Its damn COLD CHILE!!???????? @aokileesimmons @mingleesimmons.”

Brrrr ❄️✨ A post shared by Ming Lee Simmons ???? (@mingleesimmons) on Jan 7, 2018 at 12:57pm PST

But W Magazine says that Ming Lee Simmons is trying her best to follow in her mother, Kimora Lee Simmons’, modeling footsteps while finishing high school. Ming Lee Simmons already has the background of a child model, showing off her mother’s Baby Phat creations over the years.

“I grew up on the runway, walking with my mom and sister at the end of every Baby Phat show during fashion week in New York. I’ve been in ads with my mom and sister since I was 2 years old. I’m only now realizing how uncommon that is and I’m deeply appreciative of those experiences.”

Now Ming Lee Simmons says she is balancing AP classes with jaunts down the runway with Kimora Lee Simmons as her manager. In the meantime, the world can watch Ming Lee Simmons live out loud on Instagram.