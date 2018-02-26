‘NCIS’ Season 15 Spoilers: 200-Year-Old War Stick Reopens Decade-Old Cold Case

With the NCIS Season 15 two-week break finally over, fans have a lot to look forward to when the show resumes. For instance, the show will have American Pickers actor Mike Wolfe as a guest star in an episode to be aired in March. For fans who don’t mind some mild spoilers, we have the synopsis for the upcoming episode titled, “Keep Your Enemies Closer.”

Mike Wolfe In NCIS Season 15

Mike Wolfe will be a guest star in one episode of NCIS this March, according to Entertainment Weekly. Apparently, the American Pickers actor will play himself on the episode titled “One Man’s Trash,” which will air on March 13.

Wolfe will be the trigger for Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Ducky (David McCallum) to reopen a decade-old cold case. While watching Wolfe on TV, the two NCIS agents will spot him holding a 200-year-old war stick which seems to be linked to the case. After tracking Wolfe down, Gibbs will learn where the stick came from, which results in the reopening of the case.

American Pickers is a long-running reality television series which premiered in January, 2010. The show follows the adventures of Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as antique and collectible pickers as they scour around the country to look for various items. The show, which is now in its 18th season, was created by Wolfe and airs on History on Mondays at 9 p.m. E.T.

The tables turned and I got picked! Had a great time and can’t wait for you guys check out the @NCIS_CBS episode Tuesday, March 13th! @americanpickers @AntiqueArchNash #ncis https://t.co/xgc3udPWch — Mike Wolfe (@AmericanPicker) February 23, 2018

NCIS Season 15, Episode 17, Spoilers

Meanwhile, the show’s two-week break is finally over and will resume its run on Tuesday, February 27, with the airing of its 17th episode of the season. In the upcoming episode, the murderer Paul Triff is back in the episode titled, “Keep Your Enemies Closer.”

However, it appears that Triff will be on the team’s side this time. In exchange for some information on his former cellmate, Gabriel Hicks, Triff will be granted a 48-hour leave from prison. Here is the full NCIS Season 15, Episode 17, synopsis for the upcoming episode.