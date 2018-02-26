Nikolas Cruz Was ‘Going To Explode’: Transcript Of FBI Call Warning About The Parkland Shooter Emerges

The call placed to the FBI less than a month before the fatal Parkland school shooting warned that alleged gunman, Nikolas Cruz, was 'going to explode.'

A transcript of the call informing the FBI about Nikolas Cruz has become a hot topic since the deadly Parkland school shooting as a new document containing details of the ignored tip revealed how the agency was given a chilling forecast of the Florida massacre.

Based on numerous news reports since February 14, the FBI has been warned about the 19-year-old alleged Florida gunman nearly a month prior to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Since then, the bureau faced criticism after 17 people were killed on the fatal Valentine’s Day incident.

According to ABC News, Florida Governor Rick Scott has already requested a probe on the matter after learning that a deputy was in the defensive position but didn’t go inside the school to investigate when the shooting occurred even if Cruz’s rampage lasted for approximately four minutes.

Now, it looks like the investigation would be handed more evidence to work with as a transcript of the tipster call to the FBI, first acquired by the Wall Street Journal, revealed more details about the horrific incident.

According to the outlet, a woman reportedly close to Nikolas Cruz told the bureau that he owns a growing collection of guns and has an erratic temper that might cause him to “explode.”

Ironically, the woman in the call told the FBI of her worries that the 19-year-old might get “into a school and just shoot the place up [sic].” She also told the call-taker that Cruz had the “mental capacity of a 12 to 14 year old” and informed them of the alleged shooter’s disturbing social media posts about killing people, based on an Associated Press report (per Time.)

“It’s alarming to see these pictures and know what he is capable of doing and what could happen,” the tipster said as quoted by AP (via Stuff.co.nz).

“He’s thrown out of all these schools because he would pick up a chair and just throw it at somebody, a teacher or a student, because he didn’t like the way they were talking to him.”

She also expressed her concerns about Nikolas Cruz’s tendency for violence, pointing out how he sliced up animals and posted photos of them on social media.

Alleged Florida shooter appeared to flaunt weapons on Instagram https://t.co/IrVwsGgBRU pic.twitter.com/PKrArFFgpt — New York Post (@nypost) February 15, 2018

After sharing the horrific details of what seemed like a forecast of the Valentine’s Day shooting incident, the woman ended the 13-minute call by reiterating her warning that something might happen.

“I just want to, you know, get it off my chest in case something does happen. And I do believe something’s going to happen.”

After the revelation of the tipster call’s transcript, Acting FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich told the media on Thursday that they are still trying to figure out how it got botched and wasn’t able to reach their agents on the field.

