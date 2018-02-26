Espanyol Vs. Real Madrid: Start Time, Live Stream, TV Channel, Preview, & Betting Odds

Real Madrid will travel to Catalonia to face Espanyol as the Blancos look to extend their purple patch.

Real Madrid look to make it six wins out of six games when they face Espanyol in La Liga this Tuesday.

Start Time And Streaming Info

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 2 p.m. EST. The match can be watched live online through FuboTV.

TV Channels

The Espanyol vs. Real Madrid game can be viewed via any of these TV channels: beIN SPORTS CONNECT U.S.A., iGol, beIN SPORTS USA, and beIN SPORTS en Espanol.

Espanyol

Unlike Real Madrid, the hosts are having a dismal run of form in the past few weeks. Espanyol is winless in the last seven games, with three losses and four draws. Every one of their previous four games is a stalemate. The game against Real could not have come at the worst time for the Catalans.

In their latest game against Deportivo, Espanyol managed a 0-0 draw. The final result could have gone worse for the Blue and Whites if Lucas Perez has scored the penalty. After that event, manager Quique Sanchez Flores used his all substitutes to bring Sergio Garcia, Jose Jurado, and Marc Navarro, but these players could not turn the match in favor of the Catalans.

To face Real Madrid on Tuesday, manager Flores has something to cheer about as every member of his squad is available with the exception of forward Adrian Lopez.

Real Madrid

Los Blancos are probably the form team in Europe right now, demonstrated by their emphatic recent wins over Real Sociedad, PSG, and Deportivo La Coruna. In the last five games, the defending champions have netted an astonishing 20 goals, with an average of four goals per game.

Denis Doyle / Getty Images

The negative part of Zidane’s side is considered the lack of clean sheets as they have managed to register just one clean sheet in those five games.

Despite this shortcoming, Real Madrid can thrash Espanyol at their own home. So the home side has to be spot on in their tactics if they wish to take anything from this tie.

Zidane’s side will be without many of their key players for their trip to Espanyol. Midfielders Luka Modric and Tony Kroos will not take any part in this game due to their respective injuries.

Predicted Lineups

Here is the probable starting XI for both sides via the FootballDrug.

Espanyol predicted starting lineup (4-4-2 formation): Lopez: Martin; Lopez, Hermoso, Sanchez; Piatti, Sanchez, Darder; Moreno, Baptistao

Real Madrid predicted starting lineup (4-3-3 formation): Navas; Marcelo, Ramos, Varane, Nacho; Casemiro, Isco, Ceballos, Ronaldo, Benzema, Vasquez

Betting Odds

The betting odds for this game as per Paddypower is provided below:

Espanyol win: 6/1

Draw: 7/2

Real Madrid win: 2/5