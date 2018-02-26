NeNe Leakes On Whether She And Porsha Williams Are Now Friends

NeNe Leakes talked about where she currently stands with Porsha Williams after the Barcelona trip.

Are NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams actually now friends? On the latest The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe comforted a tearful Porsha and gave her advice after she almost got into a physical fight with Marlo Hampton during the group’s Barcelona trip. NeNe’s words seemed to come out of a place of genuine concern and love. Porsha, in turn, seemed to be genuinely touched and willing to take NeNe’s advice. They ended the talk with laughter and a hug. NeNe even said that she felt like a big sister to Porsha once again.

Yet a true friendship between the two is apparently still not in the cards. In a RHOA After Show video posted after the episode aired on Sunday night, NeNe explained why she comforted Porsha.

“You know that’s me with my golden heart honey. So Porsha was having a moment after the fight with Marlo and before she leaves, she needed to talk to good-hearted NeNe Leakes before she goes honey…I get where Porsha is coming from where she said, ‘It feels like everybody’s, you know, coming at me.’ And so I felt for her in that moment. Now, you know, am I feeling like Porsha’s giving me the full truth here, you know, I don’t know. I’m just trying to be an ear.”

NeNe pointedly added that she doesn’t care if she and Porsha become friends again and that she doesn’t think they’ll ever be what she once thought they could have. Yet NeNe also added that she doesn’t want to fight with Porsha anymore.

“I don’t care if we’re friends or not anymore. I don’t think we’ll ever be in a place where I thought we could be but, um, I don’t want to beef with Porsha.”

For her part, Porsha, who left the Barcelona trip early due to the fight with Marlo, said that she wasn’t expecting more from NeNe at that moment than someone to talk to.

“It was just a simple moment with two people, just setting aside the bulls**t, and just hearing each other. And that’s all I really needed.”

On Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Porsha Williams, along with then co-star Phaedra Parks, got close to NeNe Leakes. The friendship deteriorated the next season, however, when NeNe felt that Porsha gave her a less-than-enthusiastic welcome when she surprisingly joined the cast’s group vacation.

Then, on the reunion show, Porsha didn’t like it when NeNe reminded her that she shouldn’t ever put her hands on anybody or else it might jeopardize her entertainment career. Porsha, instead of taking NeNe’s words as coming from a good place, snapped back that NeNe once tried to choke someone, a reference to a fight that NeNe and Kim Zolciak had in an early season.

Things between NeNe and Porsha later really got heated when Porsha lashed out at NeNe on Dish Nation. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Porsha, who is a host on Dish Nation, said that what NeNe was really trying to do at the reunion show was not to give her good advice but to “cast curses” on her career. Then NeNe, during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens, answered a viewer’s question on who should she would get rid of from the cast by saying that she would get rid of Porsha and Phaedra.

When confronted by Porsha about trying to get her fired, NeNe maintained that she never used the word “fired” and simply answered a viewer’s question. Porsha and NeNe have since argued about the matter on several occasions.

Yet while NeNe Leakes doesn’t expect to be friends with Porsha Williams again, their co-star, Kandi Burruss, who herself has refused to forgive Porsha for her part in spreading the rumor that she once wanted to drug rape her, gave the friendship a possibility. Kandi pointed out that NeNe and Marlo Hampton were once at odds, but are now good friends again.