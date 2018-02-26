Mark Hamill To Receive Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star, ‘Luke’ Claims He ‘Can’t Say This Is A Dream Come True’

'Star Wars' Star to Get His Own Star

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill is getting his own star (of sorts) in this galaxy!

Multiple reports confirm that the longtime actor will receive a star in his name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 8th.

The longtime actor did not shy away from addressing his reception of this highly-coveted honor and accolade in an Instagram post to his 2.7 million followers on Friday. Based on Hamill’s response, it is apparently clear that he took a different approach to accepting the honor and the reality of it than many other actors and actresses who have received this prestigious accolade in the past.

“Can’t say this is a dream come true because I was never foolish enough to think something like this could ever happen. When part of me doubts I deserve such an honor, I remind myself that someone got a ‘Star’ for just one crappy reality show.”

Most moviegoers, fans and critics would likely agree that rewarding Mark Hamill with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been a long time coming. Keep in mind that the man affectionately known as “Luke Skywalker” to millions of people around the world has been in this industry since the early 1970s and has the resume to back it up.

A post shared by Mark Hamill (@hamillhimself) on Feb 23, 2018 at 10:02am PST

From his early days as a TV sitcom actor to his later years of impressive credits and breathtaking performances as a renowned voice actor, Hamill has truly done it all. It is true that the biggest highlight or “shining star” of his career thus far as been his work as the son of Darth Vader on the big-screen – including his triumphant return to the Star Wars franchise in the 2 most recent episodes.

However, his versatility, range and overall talent as a well-trained actor provides a considerable amount of proof that he deserves any accolade, award, honor or “atta boy” that comes his way.

As shown from the comments that have flooded social media since the news of Hamill’s upcoming star ceremony was confirmed, it is clear that a lot of people would agree with that statement:

Best response for why Mark Hamill didn’t already have a star on the Hollywood walk of fame???????????????????????? #deathstar https://t.co/2wnA7mFSCT — Aliya Curmally (@filminista) February 24, 2018

mark hamill is going to get a star on the hollywood walk of fame it’s what he deserves — molly (@halfbluds) February 24, 2018

We all love you Mark Hamill! So excited for you getting your Hollywood Star soon! The Joker and Luke have been a huge part of my life! You are an incredible role model! Thank you for all that you do!????????❤️???????? — Stephanie Kalchik (@StephKal7) February 23, 2018

In the years that passed after what is now referred to as the “original” Star Wars trilogy made waves in Hollywood, Mark Hamill admitted to struggle with getting studios and directors to see him as more than “Luke Skywalker” for quite some time. However, Hamill’s talents eventually emerged in ways that others may not have expected.

For instance, many Batman fans distinctly remember hearing the memorable yet haunting voice of the Joker in the 1992 animated series. It took some time for most viewers to catch on to the fact that the voice they heard came from the same man that returned as a Jedi Master nearly 9 years prior to the series’ big TV debut.

Mark hamill lleva siendo el mejor joker desde 1990

Y desde entonces para mí ha sido el mejor Joker de la historia pic.twitter.com/MTVwEL1Obz — Imaé (@SystemshoK) February 6, 2018

If you pay close attention to the overall voice acting resume of Mark Hamill in general, you will quickly realize that there is a lot more to him and his talent than just lightsaber battles, awkward friendships and fighter jet victories.

However, regardless of what else Mark Hamill has done or will ever do in his acting career, he will always be known, appreciated, admired and even applauded for his performances as Luke Skywalker – especially when it comes to the unexpected turn that his iconic character took in the most recent installment.

During an interview with ABC, Hamill made it clear that his vision for Luke Skywalker was very different in comparison to the vision of The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson. Hamill even admitted that he needed to essentially distance himself from the character, stating that he “had to think of Luke as another character” and not his own character.

“I had to do what Rian wanted me to do because it serves the story well. Listen, I still haven’t accepted it completely, but, it’s only a movie. I hope people like it. I hope they don’t get upset. I came to really believe that Rian was the exact man they needed for this job.”

The Last Jedi generated over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, according to Box Office Mojo. Therefore, it should be safe to say that a lot of moviegoers appreciated and applauded the dark turn that Luke Skywalker’s character seemed to take in the film.

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Teases Surprising Last Jedi Deleted Scene https://t.co/kKaXQJS7AM pic.twitter.com/mbGteUj4sB — Epicstream (@FantasyandScifi) February 14, 2018

Whether you are a fan of Star Wars or not, you must admit that Mark Hamill deserves to have his name reflected in the stars among the company of so many other legendary actors and actresses that have come before him… even those who first captivated the attention of movie fans and critics “a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.”

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP]