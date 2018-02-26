WWE ‘Elimination Chamber 2018’ Results: Women’s Chamber Match Winner & Shocking Highlights

The historic women's chamber match delivered plenty of excitement for fans to lead off the pay-per-view.

On Sunday night, the WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 pay-per-view opened with a historic match as the women led off the show. It was the first time ever inside the unforgiving structure for the female superstars, with WrestleMania 34 implications on the line. WWE Raw Champion Alexa Bliss put her title up for grabs in the match against five other competitors hoping to win the belt ahead of Mania. Here are the latest match results including a shocking heel turn for the women’s roster.

As reported by ProWrestling.net in their PPV results, it started off with four women locked into pods around the ring and two women competing in the ring. Those first two women were Bayley and Sonya Deville as the other four looked on. Sonya and Bayley would go at it for a while until the first timer was up and allowed Mandy Rose to get into the match as the third entrant. That meant the numbers game was in effect as she and her Absolution teammate gave Bayley the beatdown. This would continue for quite a while until the next timer hit and in came “The Boss” Sasha Banks to assist her friend.

The first elimination of the match would come about 14 minutes into the match when Banks took advantage of Rose and hit her with a Backstabber and turned it into the Bank Statement. Deville tried to make a save but Bayley cut her off as Rose tapped out to the hold.

Mickie James was the next entrant into the mix soon after and immediately took down everyone in sight. At a huge spot, Mickie climbed the side wall, fought off Bayley and got to the top of a pod. From there, she jumped off the pod and took down Deville for a pinfall to eliminate her at 17:35.

The finale saw Bayley connect on a Bayley-to-Belly suplex off the ropes with Sasha, but Alexa took advantage. The champ rushed over to grab Bayley and roll her up for a pinfall, leaving just Sasha vs. Alexa for the title. Alexa and Sasha would battle back-and-forth with each getting high impact moves against the other. At one point, Bliss climbed on top of the pod and was able to hit an impressive Twisted Bliss on Sasha.

It was only 25 seconds later that Banks and Bayley teamed up on James. Banks hit a Backstabber and then Bayley did the Bayley-to-Belly suplex for a pinfall elimination. Once James was eliminated, that left Bayley and Sasha in the ring as they walked over to stare down Alexa Bliss insider her pod. The two friends waited out the final timer for Bliss to be released into the match, but the champ tried to keep her pod door shut. She eventually escaped out of the side and climbed the cage wall to try to elude her competitors.

Bayley and Sasha tried to chase Bliss around the cage walls. At one point, Sasha managed to corner Bliss up on top of a pod. Bayley tried to climb up the other side and Banks looked to be offering her assistance to get up. Instead of giving her hand, though, Sasha delivered a kick to knock Bayley off the pod. From there, a firestorm would occur between the two friends in the match as it appeared a heel turn may have finally happened for Banks.

Later, Banks was able to regain control and had the Banks Statement on Alexa but it was outside the ring. She rolled back in to try to lock it in but Alexa escaped. Sasha regained the advantage and tried to climb the ropes to get on top of a pod but the champ rushed over to grab her and hit a crushing DDT from off the ropes. After a pinfall, it was all over and Alexa Bliss was still the WWE Raw Women’s Champion.

The WWE Raw Women’s Championship will be defended next when WrestleMania arrives on Sunday, April 8, from New Orleans. Bliss will head to WrestleMania 34 to face Asuka, and possibly Nia Jax, depending on whether or not Nia wins on Sunday’s match card.