NBA Rumors: DeAndre Jordan Could Take Pay Cut To Join Warriors, According To ‘Complex Media’

According to Jose Martinez of Complex Media, DeAndre Jordan could be willing to take a pay cut in the upcoming free agency to join the Golden State Warriors.

Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan is expected to be one of the most coveted superstars in the upcoming offseason. Having a player option in his contract, Jordan has the ability to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. As the lone remaining member of the Clippers’ “Big Three” in Los Angeles, multiple signs are pointing that the 29-year-old All-Star center will leave in free agency to join a title contender. Will the Golden State Warriors be Jordan’s next destination?

When DeAndre Jordan, Blake Griffin, and Chris Paul teamed up in Los Angeles, there was a growing optimism that the Clippers could finally win their first NBA title. Unfortunately, during the seasons the three superstars were playing together, their only greatest achievement was reaching the Western Conference Semifinals. Last offseason, the Clippers sent Paul to the Houston Rockets, while Blake Griffin was traded to the Detroit Pistons in late January.

The departure of Griffin made most people think that Jordan is next. The Clippers tried moving him before the February 8 trade deadline, but failed to find an ideal trade partner. In the upcoming offseason, the Clippers could lose Jordan for nothing since he can decline his player option and become an unrestricted free agent.

As reported by the Los Angeles Times, DeAndre Jordan has listed his home in Malibu for sale at $6.5 million. This could be a major hint that he’s preparing to leave the Clippers this summer. Several NBA teams will surely express interest in adding him to their team once he hits the free agency market. On ESPN’s First Take, Stephen A. Smith speculated Jordan wants to join the Houston Rockets where he can reunite with Chris Paul.

Another interesting destination for DeAndre Jordan is the Golden State Warriors. According to Jose Martinez of Complex Media, the Warriors could address their only weakness by adding Jordan to their team. Martinez believes the Warriors can convince Jordan to take a pay cut.

“The Warriors don’t have many weaknesses, but if there is one glaring issue, it’s at the center position. Jordan immediately solves that problem. And if there’s one team that can convince DeAndre to take a pay cut, it’s the Warriors.”

The Warriors are still considered as the best team in the league despite the creation of multiple “Super Teams” last offseason. The starting lineup consisting of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green is undeniably a huge headache for opposing teams on both ends of the floor. The center position is the only Warriors’ obvious weakness, and one that Jordan could immediately address.

The Warriors currently have Zaza Pachulia as their starting center. Unfortunately, since joining Golden State, Pachulia hasn’t made a huge impact and has stained the Warriors’ reputation with his dirty plays. The most recent was during their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder when he was accused of intentionally falling on Russell Westbrook’s leg. The incident caught the attention of several NBA superstars like Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard, and Paul George, all labeling Pachulia a “dirty player.”

Russell Westbrook on Zaza Pachulia falling on him, and asked if he’s a dirty player: “Yeah. For sure.” pic.twitter.com/w9ZH0AwVP1 — Royce Young (@royceyoung) February 25, 2018

Pachulia will become an unrestricted free agent after this season. If the Warriors can really convince Jordan to take a pay cut, they should consider moving on from Pachulia. Unlike Pachulia, Jordan does not have a history of being a dirty player and can boost the Warriors in terms of rim protection and rebounding.