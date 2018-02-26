Best Foods That May Help Maintain A Healthy Brain

These are the best foods to help increase the level of your brain functioning.

As people age, cognitive function declines. To combat this, people must maintain a healthy brain to prevent cognitive degeneration, which often leads to certain mental conditions such as dementia or Alzheimer’s disease and other mental illnesses.

Experts advise nurturing your brain in different ways. Nutrition and physical activity play a significant role in developing and maintaining the cognitive, emotional, and behavioral health of people. People should then eat foods that are healthy for the brain throughout their life.

The following foods are thought to increase the level of maintaining a healthy brain, as shared by WebMD and Health.

Fish

Fish like salmon, tuna, mackerel, sardines, herring, and other fish with omega-3 fatty acids contain docosahexaenoic acid DHA, which is significant for the normal functioning of neurons. The omega-3 fatty acids also have anti-inflammatory properties. Experts recommend a 4-ounce serving two to three times a week.

Blueberries

Studies indicate that diets with blueberries enhanced the learning capacity and motor skills of aging mice. Steven Pratt, MD, and author of Superfoods RX: Fourteen Foods Proven to Change Your Life, said that blueberries could protect the brain from oxidative stress and lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease or dementia as shown in other animal studies. Ann Kulze, MD, advises consuming at least 1 cup of fresh, frozen, or freeze-dried blueberries each day.

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds, such as peanuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, filberts, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, cashews, flaxseed, and Brazil nuts, are rich in vitamin E. Dr. Pratt said that higher levels of vitamin E could reduce the risk of cognitive decline as people get old. You may eat an ounce of nuts or seeds each day, as experts advise.

Avocado

Avocado enhances brain health with its monounsaturated fat, which contributes to healthy blood flow. Dr. Kulze said that healthy blood flow means a healthy brain. Avocado could also reduce blood pressure level, which promotes brain health. Hypertension is a risk factor in cognitive decline. On the other hand, avocado must be eaten moderately as it is high in calories. Experts recommend eating one-quarter to one-half avocado each day.

Whole grains

Whole grains such whole-grain bread, oatmeal, and brown rice promote proper blood flow to the organ system, including the brain. They lessen the level of inflammation, oxidative stress, and hypertension, which increase the risk of brain and heart disease.

Berries

Berries, such as strawberries and acai berries, could prevent age-related cognitive decline by preserving the natural mechanism of the brain that fades as people age, according to the National Meeting of the American Chemical Society. It was found that this mechanism removes the toxic proteins linked to age-related memory loss.

Dark Chocolate

Dark Chocolate contains flavonoids, caffeine, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties. These compounds enhance memory and slow down age-related mental decline.