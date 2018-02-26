WWE News: Kurt Angle Provides A Return Update For Jason Jordan

Kurt Angle provides update on whether Jason Jordan will return for WrestleMania 34.

Seth Rollins has not experienced great fortune with tag team partners. The first partner he had while on the main roster was his Shield brethren Roman Reigns. This ended with Rollins turning his back on Reigns and Dean Ambrose, aligning with Triple H and his Authority faction. This would draw a substantial level of success, as he would win the Money in the Bank contract and cash it in at WrestleMania 31 during the main event match between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

In the latter part of 2017, Rollins tried to reconcile with Dean Ambrose after turning on him years before to join the Authority. After weeks of reluctance, the two would reunite and vie for the Raw Tag Team Championship, as both shared the same foes in The Bar members Sheamus and Cesaro. Rollins and Ambrose would win the tag team championship at SummerSlam. However, they would lose them on the November 6, 2017 episode of Raw.

Rollins’ tag team partner woes would continue, as Ambrose was forced to undergo surgery to repair a high-grade tendon injury. The procedure took 40 minutes, but WWE confirmed that Ambrose will be out approximately nine months. According to Dr. Jeffrey Dugas, Ambrose tore some of the distal triceps tendon where it attaches to the forearm bone.

Rollins would then align with Jason Jordan out of a necessity of trying to gain retribution from Sheamus and Cesaro. Surprisingly, the two would win the Raw Tag Team Championship from The Bar on the Christmas episode. However, Jordan would work a number of matches with a neck injury, and he also had to undergo surgery and be shelved.

BREAKING NEWS: @JasonJordanJJ underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a neck injury. https://t.co/3nMdj0LtCl — WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2018

According to Dr. Joseph Maroon, Jordan suffered “an injury to a disc in his neck which resulted in significant pain that was refractory to all conservative measures.” Kurt Angle would announce the surgery on Raw, and state that Jordan would have to miss WrestleMania. This makes both partners of Seth Rollins within the past few months to miss WrestleMania due to surgery for an injury.

Kurt Angle was a part of a Q&A session on the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show. Angle was asked about the return timeline for Jordan. Although Angle reiterated that Jordan will miss WrestleMania, he did state that his return will be “immediately after.”

For many years, WWE has made the Raw after WrestleMania similar in excitement compared to the big event, as a fraction of the multi-national crowd sticks around for another day. Based on Angle’s comments, it looks like Jordan may be a part of this year’s episode.