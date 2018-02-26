GOP Offers Dinner With Donald Trump, But People Aren’t Having It

The RNC offered dinner with Donald Trump and Twitter users reacted negatively.

Americans are not exactly thrilled to have a dinner with U.S. President Donald Trump, as his approval rating slipped to a historical low of 35 percent. The official Twitter account of the Republican National Committee promoted a prize of attending a dinner with Trump, but the tweet immediately soaked up an avalanche of criticism, jokes, and… barfing.

Over the weekend, the Republican party took to Twitter to invite people to donate to the RNC in exchange for entry into the sweepstake to attend a Palm Beach, Florida dinner with Trump in March.

In the tweet, which was met with an outpouring of outrage on social media, the RNC linked to a GOP.com fundraising page offering one person the chance to win transportation, accommodation, and a ticket to the Annual Spring Retreat Dinner next month.

People were also able to enter into the sweepstake for free before 11:59 p.m. ET on Sunday. But apparently, even the offer to enter for free didn’t sit well with the Twitterverse.

Hundreds of people took to Twitter to slam the Republican party for the offer even though the prize of having a dinner with the President was valued at $3,000. Some joked that they would rather eat “gas station sushi with raccoons,” “dog food from a can,” and even “broken glass,” while others joked that Robert Mueller, former FBI director and special counsel spearheading the investigation into Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, “would be interested” to sit down and have a dinner with Trump.

Why? So he could crap directly into my mouth? No thanks. Maybe Bob Mueller would be interested though. — Annette Helmbold (@HelmboldAnnette) February 24, 2018

Gross me out! I would rather eat dog food from a can. — brian matchette (@bdmatch) February 25, 2018

I'd rather eat broken glass. — C.L. Whoo (@CindiLooWhoo) February 25, 2018

Some Twitter users were so grossed out by the offer to attend the dinner with Trump that they replied with barfing GIFs.

There were also those who hinted at Donald Trump’s alleged unhealthy diet full of cheeseburgers and junk food. Last month, author Michael Wolff described Trump’s love for burgers in his tell-all book about the Trump White House, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

Seriously? Why? I can get my own McDonald's cheeseburgers. No thanks. — Trish Jones (@tajones225) February 24, 2018

Sorry, I’m not really into McDonalds.’ — Bluedog (@OregonBrady) February 24, 2018

The tweet comes as Trump’s approval rating continues to drop down. According to a new CNN poll, the President’s rating is standing at 35 percent, down five points over the last month. Trump’s rating matches a December poll, which marked the President’s lowest approval rating in CNN polling history since Trump’s inauguration in January 2017.